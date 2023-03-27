Warzone 2 guru outlines best SMG to get from ground loot

When you land in Warzone 2 and find yourself scrambling for the best possible ground loot weapon, TheKoreanSavage revealed an SMG that everyone is overlooking.

Infinity Ward made it easier to get loadout weapons in Warzone 2 by decreasing the price of customized weapons at a buy station from $5,000 to $2,500 and lowered the cost of loadout grenades.

Those changes weren’t enough to satisfy some community members. Warzone 2 players demanded the developers add more buy stations to obtain useful items such as UAVs, gas masks, and loadout weapons.

Fewer buy stations equate to players relying more on ground loot weapons, and KoreanSavage discovered a hidden gem.

KoreanSavage explains why the MX9 is a must use weapon

Activison The MX9 is extremely easy to use in Warzone 2.

The Season 2 Reloaded weapon balances update increased mid-range damages for MX9. TrueGameData did his own testing and discovered it “was a really big buff” for the underused SMG. The MX9 doesn’t receive any weapon drop-off until 25 meters away, which changed from 20 meters.

TheKoreanSavage decided to try the SMG himself and was shocked by how powerful the weapon was without any attachments as ground loot.

“The MX9 feels so fluid right now. Whenever you see an MX9 on the ground, pick it up.”

The YouTuber racked up 21 kills at the beginning of an Ashika Island match, using the ground loot version of an MX9.

After having some fun with the base version, TheKoreanSavage went to a loadout drop and picked up an upgraded version of the devastating SMG.

Best MX9 loadout

Here is the best Warzone 2 MX9 loadout with weapon tuning included post-Season 2 Reloaded buff.

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (+0.95 Recoil Smoothness, +0.77 Bullet Velocity)

XTEN RR-40 (+0.95 Recoil Smoothness, +0.77 Bullet Velocity) Barrel: 508mm Rear Guard (+0.35 Recoil Steadiness, +0.31 Damage Range)

508mm Rear Guard (+0.35 Recoil Steadiness, +0.31 Damage Range) Ammunition: 9mm Sub FR (+0.52 Damage Range, +7.26 Bullet Velocity)

9mm Sub FR (+0.52 Damage Range, +7.26 Bullet Velocity) Optic: Slimline Pro (-2.32 ADS speed, -1.38 Eye Position)

Slimline Pro (-2.32 ADS speed, -1.38 Eye Position) Magazine: 32 Round Mag

“I am using every single attachment that to increase damage range because that’s literally what they buffed, so I am trying to stack all of that.”

If you want a hybrid between an SMG and AR, look no further than the MX9.