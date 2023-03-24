Underused MW2 SMG has “insane” TTK in Warzone 2

Looking to run something different with your Warzone 2 loadouts? Well, there is an SMG that no one is using that has a “nasty” TTK and is actually “insane” in general.

The Season 2 and Season 2 Reloaded updates have certainly shaken up Warzone 2 in a big way, especially with the arrival of a new map, the new Tempus Torrent rifle, and general gameplay changes.

The arrival of a new weapon has also meant that some existing weapons have been balanced. Naturally, this has caused the meta to undergo some changes again, with the likes of the Sakin MG and VEL 46 dethroning the previously more popular RPK and Fennec.

Of course, not everyone likes to stick to the meta. Some want to be different and find guns that no one is using. That’s where YouTuber Metaphor comes in, as he’s got an “insane” Modern Warfare 2 SMG build that everyone is ignoring.

Best MX9 build in Warzone 2 Season 2

The SMG in question is the MX9, which actually received a buff in Season 2 Reloaded, as the devs increased its mid-damage ranges. Though, no attachments were touched.

“I just don’t think a lot of people want to give this gun a chance, but honestly, with this class setup it actually feels really good,” the YouTuber said, noting that it has “no recoil” and is “nasty” overall.

Naturally, it’s decked out with all five possible attachments, including the 9MM Sub OP ammunition and 32-round mag, which buffs its TTK and fire rate to succeed in close-quarters fights.

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Ammunition : 9MM Sub OP

: 9MM Sub OP Magazine : 32-round mags

: 32-round mags Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

As noted, the SMG has barely gotten any love in Warzone 2, with it coming in with a 0.3% usage and 35th overall as per WZRanked stats.

Given that the SMG category as a whole is in a good place, its certainly worth giving the MX9 a chance, especially if you just want something different.