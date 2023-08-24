Warzone 2 expert revives “forgotten” SMG with meta Season 5 loadout

Warzone 2’s close-range meta is dominated by two or maybe three viable options, but the LA Guerillas TikTok account made a case for an option nobody talks about.

Ahead of the inevitable Season 5 Reloaded weapon balancing update, there is a clear favorite for the best close-range meta weapon in Warzone 2. According to WZRanked, the Lachmann Sub has an 18.7% pick rate, ranking above every other weapon in the game.

And just two spots below sits the ISO 45, which ranks third with an 8.8% pick rate. The Vel 46 has also carved its own niche in popularity rankings, but it’s hard to find a place beside those three weapons. The FSS Hurricane just barely ranks as the 30th most popular weapon in WZ2m, and it’s never really been that much of a fan favorite throughout the game’s lifestyle.

Despite flying under the radar, the LA Guerillas TikTok account argued that more players should consider using the FSS Hurricane.

What is the best SMG in Warzone 2?

The LA Guerillas TikTok account asked: “Why is no one using this SMG (FSS Hurricane)?” The TikToker acknowledged that the weapon only has a low pick rate but claimed it has a 99% kill rate.

With this loadout, they believe that it is finally time to “revive this forgotten SMG.”

Best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout

Here is the LA Guerillas TikTok’s preferred FSS Hurricane loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash (+0.58, +0.27)

Spiral V3.5 Flash (+0.58, +0.27) Laser: FSS OLE-V (-0.37, -32.90)

FSS OLE-V (-0.37, -32.90) Ammunition: Hollow Point (+0.43, +4.94)

Hollow Point (+0.43, +4.94) Stock: Demo Quicksilver (-2.84, -1.32)

Demo Quicksilver (-2.84, -1.32) Rear Grip: Phantom Grip (-0.71, -0.25)

This loadout emphasizes movement speed, ADS speed, and overall mobility. An added benefit of the Hurricane is that it already comes with a large enough magazine, so you can use that extra attachment slot somewhere else.

If the FSS Hurricane doesn’t meet the standard of other SMGs, make sure to check out our guide on the best Warzone 2 SMGs.