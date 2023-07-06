Hidden gem Warzone SMG has deadly TTK, but there’s a catch

There’s an off-meta SMG in Warzone that has the TTK to compete with some of the best, but there is a slight catch when it comes to using it.

Over the last few seasons, Warzone has had its fair share of dominant SMGs come to the forefront. The likes of the PDSW 528, Fennec, and now the ISO 45 have terrorized players at close-range thanks to their high bullet velocity and movement speed.

Some players have gone a different route with SMGs though, as they look to break away from those meta picks. Some have turned assault rifles into stronger close-range guns, while others just experiment with lesser-used SMGs.

Article continues after ad

Well, if you fall on the latter side of that and want to use something else, then you might want to look into the MX9. Though, its strength does come with a mighty big catch.

Best MX9 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4

The MX9 was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his July 5th video, as he discussed some of the best meta SMGs in the game.

“There’s an asterisk here, the MX9 is great right now… in solos!” the YouTuber said, pointing to its small magazine size bringing it down. “The MX9 has one of the best TTKs out of the entire SMG category right now, and it’s also very easy to use and it’s very mobile, very aggressive.”

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the loadout does come with a bigger magazine, but that only takes it to 32 bullets, so you will have to value every shot.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Barrel: 16.5’ Bruen S901

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Magazine: 32-round Mag

Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

Timestamp of 2:25

As noted, the MX9 is pretty off-meta right, with WZRanked having it as the 49th most-used gun currently in Season 4 with a 0.2% pick rate.

Maybe that’ll change before long if solos get a bit more love in the playlists, but we’ll just have to wait and see.