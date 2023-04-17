Warzone 2 guru outlines off-meta SMG set to be MW2’s dominant weapon

Looking to get ahead of the meta in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Well, there’s an SMG you might want to start using before it takes over.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have shifted quite a bit following two rounds of weapon changes in the Season 2 Reloaded and Season 3 updates.

These changes have seen previously dominant weapons, such as the Fennec and RPK, slip just outside of the meta, being replaced by other options like the VEL 46 and Sakin MG.

The Vaznev-9K and VEL are, for most players, the two dominant SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The Lachmann Sub is also up there, but it’s not as all-mighty as it once was. However, there could soon be another choice rivaling those three for the crown of being the game’s best SMG.

MX9 could soon dominate as go-to SMG in Warzone 2 & MW2

That’s at least according to Call of Duty stats guru WhosImmortal, who went over his new weapon tier list on April 16, following the recent changes in the game.

After setting out some of his must-use weapons, he turned his attention to the MX9, noting that the SMGs recent buff has positioned it as the next go-to choice in the popular weapon class.

“The sprint-to-fire got buffed and that, to me, is bringing it up into top tier. Honestly, it’s borderline absolute meta,” the YouTuber said. “This thing is feeling very good right now. Super low recoil, great mobility, and its TTK is actually surprisingly good.

“So, keeping my eye on the MX9. It’s one that a lot of players might be switching to, especially if it were to receive one or two more buffs in future updates.”

WhosImmortal isn’t the first CoD guru to show the weapon some love recently, as Metaphor highlighted its “nasty” TTK just before the SMG received a buff in Season 3.

Others have claimed that it is the best “ground loot” weapon when it comes to Warzone 2, so expect to see it leap up the meta soon enough.