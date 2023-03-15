All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch has arrived and it’s added a huge range of balance changes, including long-awaited nerfs to the KV Broadside shotgun.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch is here and it’s introduced a massive amount of new content for players.

One of the biggest additions is the new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle, but it’s the balance changes that have caught the attention of the community.

With heavily requested nerfs finally hitting the Lachmann Sub and KV Broadside shotgun, this patch is guaranteed to shake up the meta.

So, let’s check out all the weapon buffs and nerfs that came with Season 2 Reloaded and which guns were affected most.

Season 2 Reloaded dropped on March 15 with a huge amount of balance changes.

Warzone Season 2 weapon balance patch notes

Assault Rifles

STB 556

Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Reduced far-range damage

Small increase to close range damage

Reduced headshot damage

Reduced upper torso damage

Increased recoil

RPK

Reduced walking speed

Reduced muzzle velocity

Sakin MG38

Reduced damage range

Marksman Rifles

Crossbow

Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges

Submachine Guns

MX9

Increased mid-damage ranges

BAS-p

Increased sprint to fire time

Increased damage ranges

PDSW 528

Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility

Vel 46

Increased close damage ranges

Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility

Lachmann Sub

Reduced movement speed

Reduced aim down sight speed

Improved recoil control

LM Nebula Barrel Improved damage range Improved recoil control



Shotguns

KV Broadside

Reduced lower torso damage

12 Gauge Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage

Dragon’s Breath Ammo Reduced damage ranges Reduced close range damage Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage



Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo

Added minimum damage against armor

Attachments

Flinch

Reduced recenter speed for Flinch

Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns

Ammunition

Hollow Point Rounds Removed bullet velocity penalty

Frangible Rounds Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player) Removed damage range penalty

Overpressure Rounds Removed recoil penalty Increased flinch imparted on Players

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Reduced residual damage while burning

12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs Added minimum damage against armor



Underbarrel Launchers

Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers

Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers

Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers

Stocks

Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications

Bipod Grips

Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip

CORE BP2 Bipod Grip: Fixed bug in stat reporting Added hip recoil control Reduced hip walking speed Removed ADS penalty Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles



Underbarrel Grips

Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips

Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips

Muzzle Attachments

Breachers

Greatly reduced ADS penalty

Added hip movement speed buff

Flash Hiders

Reduced ADS penalty

Optics

Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics

Removed movement penalties on holo optics

Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics

Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes

Comb Attachments

Fixed Handling stat UI on: Shlager TTF3 Riser FSS Ammo Sleeve PD-A40 Sleeve Wingman Comb FSS EL-T Pouch



Be sure to check the full Season 2 Reloaded patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.