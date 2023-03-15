All weapon buffs and nerfs in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch has arrived and it’s added a huge range of balance changes, including long-awaited nerfs to the KV Broadside shotgun.
Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch is here and it’s introduced a massive amount of new content for players.
One of the biggest additions is the new Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle, but it’s the balance changes that have caught the attention of the community.
With heavily requested nerfs finally hitting the Lachmann Sub and KV Broadside shotgun, this patch is guaranteed to shake up the meta.
So, let’s check out all the weapon buffs and nerfs that came with Season 2 Reloaded and which guns were affected most.
Warzone Season 2 weapon balance patch notes
Assault Rifles
STB 556
- Added minimum damage against Armor (limits bullets to kill at furthest range)
Light Machine Guns
RAAL MG
- Reduced far-range damage
- Small increase to close range damage
- Reduced headshot damage
- Reduced upper torso damage
- Increased recoil
RPK
- Reduced walking speed
- Reduced muzzle velocity
Sakin MG38
- Reduced damage range
Marksman Rifles
Crossbow
- Increased time period to trigger double kills for challenges
Submachine Guns
MX9
- Increased mid-damage ranges
BAS-p
- Increased sprint to fire time
- Increased damage ranges
PDSW 528
- Slightly offset weapon while ADS using iron sights to improve visibility
Vel 46
- Increased close damage ranges
- Fixed attributes on 30 round magazine to improve handling and mobility
Lachmann Sub
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced aim down sight speed
- Improved recoil control
- LM Nebula Barrel
- Improved damage range
- Improved recoil control
Shotguns
KV Broadside
- Reduced lower torso damage
- 12 Gauge Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Dragon’s Breath Ammo
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced close range damage
- Global reduction to 12 gauge Dragon’s Breath maximum residual damage
Bryson 800 and Bryson 890
- Increased headshot damage on all slugtype ammo
- Added minimum damage against armor
Attachments
Flinch
- Reduced recenter speed for Flinch
- Minor increase to Flinch on ARs, SMGs, LMGs, and Shotguns
Ammunition
- Hollow Point Rounds
- Removed bullet velocity penalty
- Frangible Rounds
- Changed healing delay timer to set from last bullet’s impact (lengthens the overall delay on a Player)
- Removed damage range penalty
- Overpressure Rounds
- Removed recoil penalty
- Increased flinch imparted on Players
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Reduced residual damage while burning
- 12 Gauge Slugs and HE Slugs
- Added minimum damage against armor
Underbarrel Launchers
- Removed movement penalty from Grenade Launchers
- Added recoil control bonus to Underbarrel Grenade and Shotgun Launchers
- Added one extra ammunition stock to Grenade Launchers
Stocks
- Reduced flinch received on no stock modifications
Bipod Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty for the Bipod V9 grip
- CORE BP2 Bipod Grip:
- Fixed bug in stat reporting
- Added hip recoil control
- Reduced hip walking speed
- Removed ADS penalty
- Added grip to compatible LMGs and Marksman Rifles
Underbarrel Grips
- Reduced ADS penalty on all under barrel grips
- Reduced movement speed penalty for all vertical grips
Muzzle Attachments
- Breachers
- Greatly reduced ADS penalty
- Added hip movement speed buff
Flash Hiders
- Reduced ADS penalty
Optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on holo optics
- Removed movement penalties on holo optics
- Reduced ADSand movement penalties from all thermal, hybrid, and variable zoom optics
- Reduced ADS penalty on shotgun scopes
Comb Attachments
- Fixed Handling stat UI on:
- Shlager TTF3 Riser
- FSS Ammo Sleeve
- PD-A40 Sleeve
- Wingman Comb
- FSS EL-T Pouch
Be sure to check the full Season 2 Reloaded patch notes for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to see everything that changed.