Warzone 2 expert uncovers deadly rifle that’s being “slept-on” despite buff

If you’re looking to run something a little different in Warzone 2, you may want to consider WhosImmortal’s “slept-on” SO-14 class that absolutely fries enemies – especially on Ashika Island.

Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone some significant changes, and that’s only continued with the Season 3 Reloaded update.

While the new update, which brought about a huge set of weapon balancing changes, saw the ISO Hemlock rise back to the top of the pile in terms of pick rate, it has also shone a light on some of the previously underused weapons.

As a result, Warzone 2 gurus like WhosImmortal have been highlighting these previously off-meta picks as being totally viable these days. And that now includes the SO-14, which is a “perfect” choice for those players who just stick to Ashika Island games.

Best SO-14 loadout for Warzone 2

That’s right, the Battle Rifle – which has had a rock bottom pick rate according to WZRanked for quite some time – is actually a viable option in-game thanks to its buff in Season 3 Reloaded. Though, you do need to have it on full-auto for shots.

“You put this thing on full-auto mode then you are going to shred. Especially here on Ashika Island where the guns are a lot more mid-ranged based,” the YouTuber said in his May 15 video about the gun, as he noted it’s a bit of an experimental case right now.

Though, he did continue to hype it up in a big way. “A slept-on weapon that can absolutely fry in the right hands. Master the recoil, master the feel of this weapon and you are going to be set” WhosImmortal continued.

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

As noted, the SO-14 has hardly been used in Warzone 2, with it coming in with a 0.1% pick rate as the 55th most-used gun in the battle royale.

It does have a bit of a kick with recoil, but if you give it a try, you might just find that it suits your playstyle.