Warzone 2 expert uncovers deadly rifle that’s being “slept-on” despite buff
If you’re looking to run something a little different in Warzone 2, you may want to consider WhosImmortal’s “slept-on” SO-14 class that absolutely fries enemies – especially on Ashika Island.
Over the last few weeks, the meta in Warzone 2 has undergone some significant changes, and that’s only continued with the Season 3 Reloaded update.
While the new update, which brought about a huge set of weapon balancing changes, saw the ISO Hemlock rise back to the top of the pile in terms of pick rate, it has also shone a light on some of the previously underused weapons.
As a result, Warzone 2 gurus like WhosImmortal have been highlighting these previously off-meta picks as being totally viable these days. And that now includes the SO-14, which is a “perfect” choice for those players who just stick to Ashika Island games.
Best SO-14 loadout for Warzone 2
That’s right, the Battle Rifle – which has had a rock bottom pick rate according to WZRanked for quite some time – is actually a viable option in-game thanks to its buff in Season 3 Reloaded. Though, you do need to have it on full-auto for shots.
“You put this thing on full-auto mode then you are going to shred. Especially here on Ashika Island where the guns are a lot more mid-ranged based,” the YouTuber said in his May 15 video about the gun, as he noted it’s a bit of an experimental case right now.
Though, he did continue to hype it up in a big way. “A slept-on weapon that can absolutely fry in the right hands. Master the recoil, master the feel of this weapon and you are going to be set” WhosImmortal continued.
- Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40
- Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity
- Magazine: 50-Round Drum
Timestamp of 9:43
As noted, the SO-14 has hardly been used in Warzone 2, with it coming in with a 0.1% pick rate as the 55th most-used gun in the battle royale.
It does have a bit of a kick with recoil, but if you give it a try, you might just find that it suits your playstyle.