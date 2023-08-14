Super slept-on rifle has “nuts” TTK in Warzone 2 but with a big catch

There is a rifle in Warzone 2 that has a TTK to compete with some of the best weapons around, but there are a few catches to harnessing its full potential.

With the Season 5 update, the Warzone 2 devs have shaken up the weapon pool in a way that we’ve not seen in a little while now. While the meta had been in a healthy position, the devs targeted the dominant Cronen Squall as their main big change amongst all the buffs and nerfs.

Weapons across the LMG, SMG, and assault rifle categories were also tweaked, which has further shaken up the meta. Though, the TAQ-V and ISO 45 have comfortably settled in as the top two go-to weapons now.

There are a few other options with “broken” TTKs that players are choosing to ignore somewhat – and that includes the FTAC Recon. But, there are a few catches with the battle rifle.

Best FTAC Recon loadout for “nuts” TTK in Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal highlighted the powerful rifle in his August 13 video, as he went over some of the “super slept on” weapons that have deadly TTKs after all the changes.

He got onto the FTAC as one of the better options but noted that it is for highly skilled players. “On paper, this thing is absolutely nuts. It’s right up there, conveniently, with the Lachmann 762. At 52 meters, this is going to have a 768m/s TTK if you’re able to land shots consistently,” he started.

“That’s the asterisk here though. Landing shots consistently with this is not easy, and boy are you limited with ammo.”

The battle rifle uses sniper rifle rounds and only has a maximum capacity of 15 rounds. So, you’re likely burning an attachment for that, and ignoring one that could help with the recoil.

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Magazine : 15-round mag

: 15-round mag Ammunition: .458 High Velocity

WhosImmortal added that the weapon is ultimately “high reward” because of the TTK potential, but the barrier to entry will turn many players off.

As per WZRanked stats, the FTAC Recon has barely gotten a look in with players, but it has a solid ‘B’ rating on their scale. So, who knows, maybe it’ll become a weapon of interest before long.