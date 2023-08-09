Warzone 2 guru brushes aside Lachmann Sub and VEL 46 for underrated SMG loadout

Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play and competitive COD fans are very familiar with the Vaznev-9K, and Metaphor believes its strengths translate perfectly to Warzone 2.

Season 5 weapon balance changes did a lot and a little at the same time. Nerfs to the Cronen Squall opened the door for new contenders for the game’s long-range meta. And buffs to five SMGs blew Warzone 2’s short-range meta wide open.

However, after a full week of getting adjusted to Season 5’s changes, the same few tried and true weapons found themselves right back at the top of popularity rankings. The Cronen Squall, ISO 45, and Lachmann Sub all comfortably held onto their spots as top meta weapons.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor challenged the COD community’s consensus opinion and made a case for the Vaznev-9K being the battle royale sequel’s best SMG.

What is the best SMG in Warzone 2?

Every Call of Duty League pro and most Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play players rely on the Vaznev-9K as their SMG of choice. It’s easy to see why, as the easy-to-use weapon shreds through enemies in multiplayer, and Metaphor discovered it’s just as dominant in WZ2.

“I honestly think that this is the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now. The MP7 is good, the MP5 is good as well, but there is just something about this gun where I just go absolutely ballistic with this thing.”

Article continues after ad

Metaphor credited his time playing MW2 Ranked Play for uncovering this underrated battle royale gem.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“This thing is amazing. It has been my best SMG ever since I played Ranked Play in multiplayer. When your shot is on with this thing, with its fast fire rate and zero recoil, it just feels beautiful.”

Best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2

Here is Metaphor’s go-to Vaznev-9K loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.68, +0.27)

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (-0.68, +0.27) Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3 (-0.50, -51.00)

Corio LAZ-44 V3 (-0.50, -51.00) Stock: Markeev R7 Stock (-2.45, -1.47)

Markeev R7 Stock (-2.45, -1.47) Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip (-0.61, -0.32)

True-Tac Grip (-0.61, -0.32) Magazine: 45-Round Mag

If the Vaznev-9K didn’t check every box for you, make sure to check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts guide.