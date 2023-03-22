Warzone 2 expert unveils new “number one SMG” after Season 2 Reloaded buffs

Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has revealed the new “number one SMG” following the Season 2 Reloaded patch, dethroning the Lachmann Sub.

Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch dropped on March 16 and alongside introducing a huge amount of new content, the update completely shifted the meta.

One category was reshuffled more than the rest and that was the SMGs, with the extremely popular Lachmann getting hit with a heavy set of nerfs.

These changes have opened the door to other SMGs and one, in particular, is grappling for the top spot after being buffed in Season 2 Reloaded.

According to WhosImmortal, this new contender is now the “number one” SMG and destroys foes with ease at close quarters.

Activison The VEL-46 was buffed in Warzone 2’s Season 2 Reloaded patch.

Best VEL-46 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Schalger Soldier Grip

Schalger Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

For WhosImmortal the VEL-46 or “MP7 was already great and they’ve just made it even better with Season 2 Reloaded,” giving it the power to compete with the other “top-tier” options.

The buff increased the SMG’s effective damage range, making it more reliable at close quarters and even mid-range.

Now, the gun has a brilliant TTK, top-tier mobility, and is incredibly reliable thanks to its range, so it’s definitely an option you need to start running.

WhosImmortal’s build focuses on pushing the VEL’s damage to the max while also providing you with plenty of movement speed for aggressive plays, and stability to ensure you land every single bullet.

When it comes to pick rate, the VEL-46 is currently at around 5% which may sound like a lot, but it still trails behind the Lachmann Sub and Vaznev-9k.

If you want to be ahead of the curve, start running this “top-tier” SMG now before the rest of the community catches on and the gun takes over the meta.