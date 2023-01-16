Underrated SMG dominates Warzone 2 with lethal TTK & “low recoil”

Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has unveiled an underused SMG with a lethal TTK, low recoil, and a longer bullet drop than its competitors, making it potent at mid-range.

When it comes to meta SMGs in Warzone 2, the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub have stood out as the strongest guns.

However, their overwhelming popularity means a lot of players completely overlook the other options and assume they’re not worth using.

Well, Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal decided to countdown the best SMGs based on their TTK, and while the familiar picks made an appearance, there were a few off-meta weapons that stood out from the crowd.

One, in particular, has a combination of “low recoil”, lethal damage output, and firepower at mid-range, making it a lot more versatile than its competitors.

Activison The VEL 46 only has a 0.7% pick rate in Warzone 2.

Best VEL 46 Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

With an 841ms TTK, the VEL 46 is no slouch in Warzone 2 and dishes out a hefty amount of damage at close quarters. While it can’t quite contend with the Fennec’s firepower, it’s significantly better at mid-range, making it a perfect sniper support class.

This hybrid playstyle allows the weapon to thrive in more gunfights and means you’re less likely to be caught off-guard in a bad position.

According to WhosImmortal, the VEL has incredible control and mobility, as well as “low recoil” which makes it extremely easy to land your shots.

The build above aims to maximize the VEL’s firepower while also bolstering its kickback, and of course, give you the maneuverability to outplay your foes.

With a 0.7% overall pick rate in Warzone 2, it’s safe to say the VEL is being slept on by the community and deserves more attention.

So, if you’re getting bored of the Lachmann and Fennec, test out this SMG and see if its mid-range capabilities suit your playstyle on Al Mazrah.