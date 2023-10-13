Warzone guru unveils SMG that outguns everything after Season 6 buff

If you’re looking for a new SMG to run in Warzone after the Lachmann Sub nerf, well, look no further than the Bas-P. After it’s buff, it can outgun pretty much everything.

Even though the Modern Warfare 2 year is coming to an end and will soon pass the baton on to Modern Warfare 3, Warzone has still been getting some updates to tide things over.

The start of Season 6 brought about a big raft of weapon changes – including two new weapons – and that shifted the meta just a little bit. However, it’s the recent October 11 update that’s sparked a bigger change.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In that, the dominant Lachmann Sub was nerfed – along with the Lockwood 300 shotgun – prompting some players to change their loadouts. And, if you’re looking for a new SMG to take the place of the Lachmann, you’ll want to look at the Bas-P.

Best Bas-P loadout for Warzone after Lachmann Sub nerf

That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor, who highlighted the Bas-P as the new best SMG in the battle royale – and it might even be the best gun overall.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“The Bas-P was already good and now it is, in my opinion, the best gun in the game,” he said. “This thing is the only SMG in the game that actually feels like a Warzone 1 SMG. It has a very, very good TTK – even at range. If you’re 10 or 15 meters away from somebody and they have an MP5, you are going to win every single time. This gun is super easy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even if you’re unfamiliar with the Bas-P, that shouldn’t be a worry. As Metaphor lays out, the SMG works best when you use some familiar attachments, including the VLK LZR 7mw laser, Bruen flash stock, and 9mm Hollow Point rounds.

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Stock: Bruen Flash V4 stock

Rear Grip: D37 Grip

Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point

Magazine: 50-round drum

As noted, the Bas-P has been on the fringes for a while. Some Warzone players have played it down in the past, claiming it wasn’t as good as others believed.

However, now it’s been buffed, it’s certainly in the conversation to be one of the go-to guns for everyone. So, you’re missing out if you haven’t adopted it yet.

Article continues after ad