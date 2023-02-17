Warzone 2 expert explains why “everyone hates” the new DMZ mission

Warzone 2 Season 2 introduced a whole host of new missions for DMZ and one of which might take a lot of time and patience.

The Warzone 2 Season 2 update delivered plenty of fresh content for DMZ fans. Gameplay-wise, Activision adjusted the difficulty of AI, including the number of enemies spawning and the accuracy of AI at range. The seasonal update also adds a new Faction and introduces Ashika Island as a playable map.

Season 2 features a progress wipe, resetting mission progress, contraband weapon inventories, and key stashes. DMZ players were reluctant to the change but came around when they learned that insured weapon slots remain unlocked.

DMZ’s new missions were designed to utilize all three exclusion zones. Unfortunately, one mission spanning across Al Mazrah and Ashika Island has caused more than a few headaches for community members.

Season 2 DMZ mission stuns Warzone 2 YouTubers

Activision DMZ is growing in popularity, among Warzone 2 players.

Warzone 2 YouTubers Stodeh and Westie attempted to complete the new Season 2 DMZ missions together. DMZ is designed for 22 teams of three, but the pair are more than capable of handling missions a man down.

However, they ran into quite a bit of trouble attempting to complete the new White Lotus mission called ‘Break Check.’ The mission’s first step is locating the crash site near Zaya Observatory on Al Mazrah.

Once players find the Ashika Security Hard drive located near the crashed car on the outskirts of the Observatory, they need to extract it. Because the mission is new, multiple teams will try to complete it simultaneously.

Stodeh and Westie took out an unsuspecting team that did the hard work for them and extracted the hard drive as numerous other squads tried to stop them.

“This is actually a really hard mission,” Stodeh claimed after extracting the hard drive.

From there, squads take the hard drive to Ashika Island and drop it off at the Deadrop in the underground cave system. The difficult part is that if you die, you need to go back to Al Mazrah and start over again.

The pair of YouTubers completed the mission on their first try, but it’s certainly not for the faint of heart.