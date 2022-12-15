DMZ players furious as bots problem gets worse in Warzone 2 update

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players think the bots problem in DMZ has gotten worse since the release of Season 1 Reloaded.

Activision deployed the MW2 and Warzone 2’s Reloaded update this week, adding weapon buffs, nerfs, and more to the experience.

Modern Warfare 2 also received a new map, the classic Shipment locale. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 users were treated to AI adjustments and increased Strongholds.

Not everyone is happy with the latest round of changes, however. Even Dr Disrespect says he’s “over” the game, uninstalling it from his PC during a recent live stream. The popular content creator isn’t the only one feeling contempt toward Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 users think the bots problem is only getting worse

A Reddit post from user DevManTim has reignited discussion about bots in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode. The Redditor believes the Season 1 Reloaded update managed to compound the issue of bot difficulty.

“I think the Reload patch made the bots in DMZ worse,” DevManTim wrote, adding that they’re more “overwhelming” now and swarm like zombies.

Several other players in the thread tend to agree with the post. In the replies, many users said it feels as though the game is especially punishing solo players.

“Solo is impossible unless you just want to sneak around and do nothing,” one Call of Duty fan wrote. Another agreed, pointing out that DMZ has become a bit too difficult for even six-player squads. “I can’t imagine trying to play this game solo anymore, especially when the risk-reward just isn’t worth it after a couple exfils.”

Other Warzone 2 DMZ users say they’ve encountered bots who can kill them through walls. And instead of using their typical “casual sprint,” many bots run full-on like human players. For now, it seems a good number of users are weighing the benefit of continuing to invest in Warzone’s exciting, new mode.