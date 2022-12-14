All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded nerfs Akimbo pistols & the Riot Shield and buffs the Kastov 545 and Vel 47.

Season 1 Reloaded marks the first major weapon balance update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. In previous CoD titles, multiplayer and Warzone had separate weapon balance updates. However, Infinity Ward made balance changes universal across both games in the mid-season update.

The meta for MW2 and Warzone 2 is slightly different, but a few weapons emerged as go-to options. CoD content creator JoeWo claimed the Akimbo X12 is the best weapon in WZ2, and TimTheTatman unearthed a one-shot kill shotgun loadout.

The Riot Shield is always a cult favorite on the multiplayer side of things. Season 1 Reloaded re-introduces Shipment, and the developers aptly used it as an opportunity to nerf the popular weapon.

Here are all of the weapon balances coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 1 Reloaded.

Activision Blizzard Season 1 Reloaded doesn’t massively overhaul weapons but still makes significant changes.

Akimbo pistols and Riot Shield nerfed in Season 1 Reloaded

Akimbo Pistols were a go-to secondary for the first few weeks of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward responded by reducing damage against armored opponents for the AkimboP890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS. The phrase “armored opponents” implies the nerf only impacts WZ2.

The update also nerfed Riot Shields, making them require three hits to kill an enemy. It also takes longer to pull out a throwing knife when a Riot Shield is equipped.

The Vel 47, Kastov 545, and MX9 all received much-needed buffs. The Kastov-74u received a slight damage reduction, but it will still be an extremely popular choice for multiplayer and Warzone.

Season 1 Reloaded weapon balance update

Here are the full Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 weapon balance changes.

General

Akimbo P890, X12, Basilisk, and .50 GS have received a damage reduction against armored opponents

Fixed an issue causing shotguns to inconsistently display the broken armor hitmarker

Assault Rifles

MX9

Increased movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed on the 32 round magazine

M13B

Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel

Kastov-74u

Small reduction to close damage; three hits to kill requires at least one chest hit

Kastov 545

Increase to muzzle velocity

Small decrease to hip spread

Increase close damage

Increase to chest damage multiplier

SMGs

VEL 47 SMG

Reduced hip spread.

Increased movement speed.

Increased far damage.

Basilisk Revolver

Blocking Basilisk compensators and flash hider on the FTAC ARROW barrel

Adding muzzle attachment usage on the FTAC ARROW barrel: LOCKSHOT KT85, SA LEVELER 55, CRONEN DARK KX30

.50 GS Pistol

Reduced hip spread

Increased 1 hit headshot range

Increased damage range

Increased neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers

Increased bullet velocity

Increased damage range on SA LONGSHOT – 50 and SA TYRANT FIFTY barrel

Shotguns

Shotguns can no longer kill fully armored players in one shot

Expedite 12 Shotgun

Added guard category: TV CF40 Guard AZ-40 Shotguard AZAROV T15



Melee

Riot Shield

Reduced movement speed

Reduced melee damage to 3 hit kill

Shield movement animation improvement

Longer switch time pulling out throwing knife when riot shield is equipped

Launchers

JOKR