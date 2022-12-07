Warzone 2 DMZ players split after player reveals exfil kill method

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

A Warzone 2 DMZ player unearthed an easy way to prevent teams from completing their exfil, but community members bashed the practice.

Inspired by Escape from Tarkov, DMZ provides a blend of PVE vs. PVP gameplay. The goal is to loot and extract all of your findings through one of the several exfiltration zones. However, AI enemies and real players stand in the way of making that happen.

Raising the stakes even further, if you die during a DMZ match, you lose all of your loot and need to start over again. The high-risk, high-reward game mode is not for the faint of heart and creates plenty of heart-pulsating moments.

Article continues after ad

The most stressful of which being the exfil process. In the time between calling the helicopter to pick you up and its arrival, enemy teams have the opportunity to spoil your party and steal all of your loot, but community members have differing opinions on the mode’s PvP.

Activision DMZ offers an array of missions to complete across multiple runs.

DMZ player ruins enemy team’s game at the last moment

A Reddit user posted a clip of themselves killing an enemy team by shooting through the front of the exfil helicopter. The enemy team assumed they were safe, but the video poster had other ideas.

Hopefully, the victims weren’t extracting the M13B AR because that would be an excruciating way to miss out on unlocking the weapon.

Article continues after ad

The video was met with backlash as community members complained about the player not being killed by the helicopter blades.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A user responded, “They fuc**** forgot making the helicopter blades kill players.”

Other people didn’t believe that killing the other team was necessary, as a second player added, “I get it if you’re showing this as an example, but you don’t even gain anything from killing them.”

A third person chimed in, “It’s ridiculous how hard people try to seek out and kill other groups. I’m not a fan.”

There is a clear divide on how to play DMZ the right way, and this tip only drove the wedge deeper.