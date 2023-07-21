Warzone 2 devs finally release update for PC performance issues

Season 3 is bringing a number of changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 has suffered from massive performance issues on PC since Season 4 Reloaded Started. Fortuntaley, the devs took one step closer to finally resolving the issue.

Season 4 Reloaded unintentionally introduced a troubling amount of Warzone 2 PC performance issues. Massive dropoffs in performance saw players see FPS numbers dip to as low as 10. Community members took to social media and vented their frustrations.

Players labeled the game “unplayable” on PC, and the devs launched an investigation on July 12. After two days of radio silence, frustrations came to a head with impacted users demanding answers.

Article continues after ad

The Warzone 2 devs finally provided a long-awaited update on the investigation results after days of leaving players in the dark, and players who were previously impacted are reporting that their performance has drastically improved.

Is Warzone 2 on PC finally fixed?

On July 21, The Warzone 2 support team confirmed: “A new update to further address PC performance issues was released this morning. We are continuing to monitor game performance.”

The devs didn’t close the case, but several community members reported that the game has returned to its original state before Season 4 Reloaded.

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 streamer Metaphor claimed: “PC fps has been fixed, thank you!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

COD leaker TheGhostOfHope responded: “PC performance is back to how it was pre Season 4 Reloaded for me.”

While some players appreciated the devs finally fixing performance issues, others weren’t as forgiving for the fix taking so long.

Performance issues impacted the EU and NA WSOW Stage 2 Finals, and a player slammed the devs for not releasing a fix before the major tournament.

“It should have been fixed before the World Series of Warzone yesterday.”

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, PC players can finally log back into Warzone 2 without the fear of running into any more game-breaking issues.

For more, check out the rest of our Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded coverage.