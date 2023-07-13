Warzone 2 devs respond as FPS issues mount following Season 4 Reloaded update

Call of Duty developers have addressed player backlash as the Season 4 Reloaded update seemingly made performance issues worse, specifically on PC, for those playing across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

The size of new CoD updates is often quite a staggering sight. Typically taking up the most space on your hard drive, with each new season, the file size only tends to expand as devs introduce new maps, modes, and of course, a wide range of cosmetics too.

With an abundance of moving pieces, not everything goes according to plan in these regular transitions. Every now and then, some game-breaking bugs or minor, more amusing quirks may slip through the cracks. However, with the most recent instance, more dire issues have bubbled up to the surface.

Shortly after the highly-anticipated Season 4 Reloaded patch went out on July 12, players were quick to report widespread performance issues. Seemingly impacting the PC community for the most part, many have noted drastic nosedives in performance following the latest update.

CoD players took to social media in the hours following the new content drop to report their struggles. “Lower FPS after today’s update?” one player asked on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit. “God awful FPS?” another chimed in on the Warzone subreddit as well.

At the time of writing, no specific piece of kit appears to be causing hassles. Rather, the performance issues are seemingly widespread for those engaging on PC, regardless of their particular build.

“For me, it’s not playable anymore after the update,” one player added to the conversation, with many others echoing the sentiment in response: “-50% FPS after the patch.”

“Basically made it unplayable for me,” another added. “Was [at] 120FPS [now] down to 60-80. WTF.”

Acknowledging the backlash right away, devs quickly chimed in on Twitter to address these concerns. Although no specific details were outlined, the official CoD Updates Twitter account confirmed the team is now “investigating” the widespread performance issues on PC.

With the issue currently listed on the public Modern Warfare 2 Trello board as well, rest assured devs are on the case and looking to remedy the situation as soon as possible. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as any further details emerge.