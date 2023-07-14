Warzone 2 on PC still “unplayable” after two days of performance issues

The Season 4 Reloaded update inadvertently created PC performance issues on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. And after two days of waiting, community members demand answers from the development team.

On July 12, Season 4 Reloaded went live in Warzone 2. The mid-season update slightly shifted the game’s meta by nerfing the ISO 45 and Vaznev 9k and altering every weapon’s damage profiles. It’s still unclear what exactly is different with damage profiles, but Infinity Ward explained: “some Weapons will be able to kill faster when fired more accurately, and slower when not.”

Article continues after ad

World Series of Warzone Stage 2 NA and EU qualifiers matches start on July 17, and competitors had hoped to hop on and get acclimated with the new changes. Unfortunately for them and others excited about the new update, performance issues have made Warzone 2 on PC “unplayable.”

The Warzone 2 devs launched an investigation into the issue. However, after two days of no answers, and with WSOW matches looming, frustrations are mounting.

Warzone 2 still suffering from performance issues on PC

CharlieIntel reported: “It’s now been two days since the Warzone Season 04 Reloaded update launched, and the game is practically unplayable on PC due to stuttering and FPS issues. Yikes.”

Article continues after ad

The Call of Duty insider added: “Some players have been playing at 10 FPS after the new update

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Community members sounded off in the comment section about the game’s current state.

One player responded: “It’s sad to see that such a big company can’t get their updates right. Who tested this? Who thought it was a good idea to release the update still?”

A second user added: “Ranked on Himmelmat is literally a PowerPoint presentation.”

Article continues after ad

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players can’t wrap their heads around the game still not working for some after two full days. “It’s genuinely mind-boggling how it’s been f**ked for this long,” a frustrated user claimed.

We will provide an update if the devs announce a fix for the issues.