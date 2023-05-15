Warzone 2 devs address unlimited lethal equipment exploit

Raven Software took measures to remove the unlimited lethal equipment exploit in Warzone 2.

Season 3 Reloaded added Perk Packages, which can be acquired through looting, eliminating enemies, or at a buy station. Before the mid-season update, the only way to get Perks was through looting a loadout drop. This sometimes made it a nightmare, as multiple teams pushed one spot with the same objective.

Making Perks more readily available reduces unnecessary traffic jams around loadout drops. However, the new feature unintentionally broke Warzone 2’s meta. Players abused Perk Packages to earn unlimited lethal equipment items.

Fortunately, Raven Software stepped in and resolved matters before they got even more out of hand.

Warzone 2 devs release a temporary fix for unlimited lethal exploit

The Bomber Perk Package included Bomb Squad, Stong Arm, Resupply, and Survivor. Eliminated players drop Perk Packages they are carrying, so if a player loots or purchases a package when they already have one, it enters the player’s backpack.

Stowing Bomb Squad allowed players to throw unlimited lethal equipment items. Endless barrages of Drill Charges plagued matches and even helped squads earn easy victories.

Community members especially took umbrage with players abusing the exploit in Ranked Play matches, which negatively impacted their Skill Rating.

Warzone 2 streamer Speros originally unearthed the exploit on May 10.

On May 15, Raven Software announced: “We’ve released a minor update to disable the ability to stow Perk Packs in Backpacks.”

Players can still purchase and loot Perk Packs but only equip one at a time. Instead of stowing additional packages, they will become loot on the floor.

It’s important to note that this isn’t a permanent solution. Raven Software elaborated: “This is a temporary measure that will reduce the impact of abusing the Resupply Perk while we work on a more permanent fix slated for later this week.”

We will provide an update when the developers announce the permanent fix later this week.