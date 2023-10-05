Warzone fans slam “lame” decision to not use MW3 perk system

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a new perk system revolving around gear, but Raven Software opted against implementing the changes in Warzone.

Modern Warfare 3 removes traditional perks in favor of a gear-based system. Gloves improve weapon handling, Boots improve operator movement, Vests offer loadout versatility, and Gear offers a variety of items that affect your operator.

Based on community feedback, Sledgehammer games also did away with the time requirement and made all perks active at the start of a match. Meanwhile, Warzone introduces three new perks. Shrouded deploys a smoke grenade when you are down, and Irradiated makes it possible for players to move faster and take less damage in the gas. And finally, Resolute increases movement speed when damaged.

Additionally, Modern Warfare 3 marks the return of the controversial Combat Scout perk. Some players assumed that Warzone would adopt MW3’s gear system in tandem with the three new perks. However, Raven Software decided to go a different direction, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of community members.

Warzone players slam absence of MW3 perks

Warzone guru TrueGameData reported: “Will be keeping standard perks from MWII for WZ still. no boots/gloves etc., which are in MWIII.”

This means that Warzone in MW3 will continue to use Base, Bonus, and Ultimate Perks. WZ players will be able to take advantage of MW3’s slide canceling, increased movement speed, and the ability to ADS while sliding, but they will not get the added benefits of gear items, as seen in multiplayer.

Community members questioned the need to separate the perk systems in both games.

Warzone content creator Metaphor responded: “This is sadly the worst thing they could do, removing slide canceling and giving us the gear would be better lmao.”

Meanwhile, Warzone Loadout added: “That’s really not good news.”

And to really hammer the point home, Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope reacted to the news by calling the decision “lame.”