CoD devs rush out Warzone 2 fix after players find infinite money exploit in Season 4 Reloaded

Call of Duty’s devs have rushed out a Warzone 2 hotfix shortly after players discovered an exploit with the Deployable Buy Stations in Season 4 Reloaded, one that unintentionally dropped infinite cash.

After the release of Season 4 Reloaded, countless Warzone 2 players hopped into the game to try out many of Activision’s new offerings. However, just a day after the season released, the community quickly discovered a game-breaking exploit.

To activate the new bug, players would just need to shoot a Deployable Buy Station and it would keep dropping cash as long as you kept shooting it.

However, the exploit has since been patched with a new hotfix from the devs rushed online after unintentionally letting the bug through.

In a tweet by the Call of Duty Updates account, they wrote, “A minor update has gone live to address an issue with Deployable Buy Stations unintentionally dropping cash.”

The exploit was found by players just a day after the new mid-season update dropped, as players were able to rack up thousands of dollars by just shooting the Buy Stations.

In a clip by Warzone streamer BobbyPoff, we can see the exploit in full effect. As long as he keeps shooting the Buy Station, it keeps dropping money, which can then obviously be used to purchase various upgrades and pieces of equipment.

While this particular exploit has been removed, a number of other bugs have not been resolved as of yet, namely problems of FPS issues on PC which have been affecting players since the Season 4 Reloaded update went live.

We’ll be sure to update you here should any other significant exploits slip through the cracks in the latest build of Warzone 2.