Warzone expert reveals “broken” attachment that amplifies grenade spam issue

Warzone expert B1inkin revealed an assault rifle attachment that only worsens the battle royale’s grenade spam problem.

Season 3 Reloaded unintentionally broke Warzone’s meta by introducing an unlimited lethal equipment exploit. Raven Software quickly resolved the issue, but it recently reared its ugly head in Season 5. Players can fill all five backpack slots with grenades, bringing the total to 10 at a time.

Warzone content creator IceManIsaac fell victim to this exploit and called for the devs to fix grenade spam in Ranked Play. The YouTuber shared a video of over 10 grenades being thrown into his team’s room and ending their match.

Part of the problem stems from players being able to stack equipment items in their inventory. IceManIsaac suggested that players shouldn’t be able to stow lethals. The devs have yet to respond to complaints, and a new secret attachment only adds insult to injury.

Drill charge underbarrel wreaks havoc in Warzone

During a streaming, a chat member told B1inkin it’s possible to put a drill charge underbarrel attachment on ARs. He didn’t believe them but then found the SPW 40mm Drill, which can be equipped on the Cronen Squall, M13B, and M4.

For those unfamiliar, the drill charge is a new equipment item in Warzone that launches an explosive through a wall or object. It’s perfect for dealing with campers in the room of a building or enemies hiding behind cover. The SPW 40mm Drill is just like a classic “noob tube,” but instead of grenades, shoots drill charges.

And it just so happens that the Cronen Squall is Warzone’s second most popular weapon with a 15.3% pick rate, according to WZRanked. B1inkin tested the SPW 40mm Drill on the fan-favorite battle rifle in the firing range and made a startling discovery.

Most players tend to use the FTAC Ripper underbarrel because it offers improved aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. The SPW 40mm Drill only helps recoil stabilization, but after firing it side-by-side with the FTAC Ripper, B1inkin concluded both attachments have the same recoil pattern.

So, even though the FTAC Ripper is still the go-to attachment, don’t be surprised if you see more drill charges in Warzone. Paired with the lethal equipment exploit plaguing matches, no room or cover is safe anymore.

