 Vikkstar reveals why he's quitting Warzone and when he might return - Dexerto
Vikkstar reveals why he’s quitting Warzone and when he might return

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:31

by Julian Young
Vikkstar Warzone Cheating Video Quitting With Logo
YouTube / Vikkstar123

Call of Duty content creator, YouTube personality and London Royal Ravens co-owner Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn announced he is quitting Warzone, and revealed that only a significant update to the game can convince him to return.

Call of Duty: Warzone took the battle royale scene by storm with its release on March 10, 2020. In almost a year since its debut, the game has achieved impressive milestones including 80 million downloads alongside millions of hours watched on platforms like Twitch and YouTube.

Warzone started off strong, but has suffered from a number of issues since its release. Various game-breaking bugs and exploits, along with a rising number of cheaters, have led to more and more criticism from the game’s pro players and content creators.

The latest creator sharing their concerns is powerhouse YouTuber Vikkstar. Previously one of the game’s top players and content creators, he announced his departure from the BR and confirmed it will take a lot to bring him back.

Vikkstar Warzone Spectating Cheater Facebook Gaming
YouTube / Vikkstar123
Vikkstar’s video shows footage of another player hacking and streaming on Facebook Gaming at the same time.

In a recent video, Vikkstar began by explaining the decline in Warzone-based content on his channel and confirmed hackers are the reason for his move away from Verdansk. “The game is in the worst state it’s ever been,” he noted, calling out the infestation of hackers that have taken over Warzone.

“Activision really isn’t addressing how many hackers there are in the game,” he continued. Further, the streamer recounted that, while playing Warzone earlier in the day, he encountered a hacker that was streaming their gameplay – hacks and all – to more than 100 viewers on Facebook Gaming.

“They’re a Prestige 2 account with loads of hours on the game, and they’re just sat there hacking and nothing is done about it,” he pointed out. “There’s always more and more hackers,” he went on, echoing the feelings of many other creators when it comes to the large number of cheaters in the game.

“It’s in an awful, awful state. This is sad for me,” the creator said as he looked back on his time as a competitor and host of his own Warzone tournament. He also expressed frustration with the failure to address Warzone’s cheating problems, and reiterated that “the player base of the game is now so saturated with hackers.”

“You either laugh or you cry at how sad it is, that this is the state of a game that we used to love and grind every single day,” he went on. Vikkstar then dived into his relationship with Activision, and how he hoped this video might help to bring more attention to the cheating issues.

“Even though I’m a CoD Partner, this is a way to reach out to Activision and say ‘This needs to be addressed. Really this needs to be fixed,'” he confirmed. The creator also shared his grim outlook on the cheating situation, and warned that “it truly will be the death of the game.”

Like Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier’s recent criticisms, Vikkstar then revealed that playing with so many hackers was simply too stressful for him to continue creating content in Warzone: “Perhaps if there’s a new update to the game, we have some new stuff to cover, a new map that will bring me back, but until then it’s so painful to play.”

“Hopefully you guys appreciate me speaking up and using my platform for that, and we can kinda band together, amplify this and really put out a message to Activision and Raven,” he went on. After showing his viewers footage of the hacker streaming to Facebook, Vikkstar simply commented “What an absolute joke.”

The YouTuber is far from the first creator to voice his concerns about the state of cheating in Warzone, but as a CoD Partner and co-owner of a Call of Duty League team, Activision will likely pay close attention to his criticisms as the cheating problem in Warzone continues to grow.

Warzone players demand removal of “terrible” Gulag weapons

Published: 30/Jan/2021 19:03

by Julian Young
Call of Duty Warzone Rebirth Island Gulag With Logo
Activision

The Gulag is one of Warzone’s mechanics that sets it apart from other BR titles. But, despite the unique experience it offers, players are demanding the removal of certain weapons that harm the competitive nature of this 1v1 arena.

Call of Duty: Warzone has done plenty to separate itself from other competitors in the battle royale genre. The game’s Gulag experience — a showdown between two players for a chance to respawn after their first death — helps make Warzone a completely unique BR experience.

While the Gulags in Verdansk and Rebirth Island (introduced in BOCW Season 1) have been praised for the unique twist they add to the flow of Warzone matches (and the ability to salvage a particularly good performance after an unlucky death), they have also faced their share of criticism.

In feedback posted on Reddit, players criticized certain Gulag weapon rotations they feel “ruin the competitive immersion.” In the post on r/CODWarzone, user ‘u/JustAMicrowav1n’ shared frustrations with being forced to use certain weapons that negatively affect the outcome of these showdowns.

Call of Duty Warzone Gulag Fists Combat Knife
Reddit / 'u/snakedude4'
The Warzone community has expressed their frustration with certain options in the Gulag weapon rotation (like the fists and combat knife combo).

The post began by pointing out some of the positive aspects of the Gulag’s various weapon choices. “Sure, it does shake things up a little bit, add a bit of freshness to it,” they admitted, but their outlook on the weapon options in the Gulag then shifted toward the negative.

“Fists in the Gulag? throwing knives?” they asked. The player’s biggest criticism was the effect of these weapons on high-skill games. “When you are in one of those sweaty games . . . and you gotta win the Gulag . . .  that is very frustrating to get these specific weapons.”

They also pointed out technical issues with these weapons, and said “[Who wins] fist Gulags 90% of the time literally depends on your latency.” Connection issues are a common complaint in any FPS, and could affect the outcome of encounters involving these niche weapons.

The fist gulags are FUCKING TERRIBLE and easily ruins the competitive immersion. from CODWarzone

u/JustAMicrowav1n clarified “Don’t get me wrong, different Gulags are fun, but at least make that difference non bulls**t!” They ended the post by asking Activision to go back to the game’s previous weapon rotations: “Just revert it back to the old one with pistols, SMGs, ARs or LMGs.”

The community seemed to largely agree with the post. One user replied “Totally agree about the fist gulags — they are totally stupid, not in any way fun and the inconsistency in those fights is ridiculous.” Another player voiced their frustration by saying that they would “rather deal with the campers.”

While the Gulag weapon selections are updated regularly, it appears the community is so fed up with these particular options that they want them removed entirely. It remains to be seen whether these options will be permanently shelved, or simply rotated out and brought back again later.