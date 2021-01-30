Logo
Twitch streamer BobbyPoff goes on wild rant against Activision over Warzone hacking

Published: 30/Jan/2021 14:33

by Joe Craven
BobbyPoff next to Warzone Sniper
Twitter: BobbyPoff/Activision

Popular streamer BobbyPoff snapped while live on Twitch over Warzone’s ongoing hacker issues, calling on the game’s publisher Activision to do more to stop the prevalence of cheaters.

Warzone, despite its incredible popularity and the undeniable success of its first year, has been seriously affected by hackers. Many content creators, streamers and regular players find their games ruined by cheating opponents all too frequently.

The issues have, understandably, prompted many to call on Activision to do more. As a multibillion-dollar company, players argue that the Call of Duty publisher has more than adequate resources to implement a robust anti-cheat system.

Some Warzone pros and competitive players have even suggested boycotting future events, at least until Activision break their silence over the prominence of cheaters.

Call of Duty Warzone Gulag battle
Infinity Ward
Some players are getting an unfair advantage in Warzone, by using cheats to get one up on their opponent.

BobbyPoff, like many other creators, has grown in prominence off the back of Warzone. He sits at 175,000 followers on Twitch, and can be found regularly dropping into Verdansk, as well as dropping some seriously impressive numbers.

In a clip posted to Twitter, Bobby can be seen trying to escape a skirmish in a helicopter. However, an enemy with a FFAR snapped onto him in the helicopter, and promptly knocked him into the down-but-not-out state.

Suspicions were instantly raised, with the killcam serving as final proof. Understandably, Bobby became irate.

“100% hacking,” he said, before launching into an expletive-filled rant. “God-f**king-damn you Activision! You greedy motherf**kers. I’m trying to make a living here and you f**king greedy corporate f**ks can suck on my 18-inch c**k. Two games in a row, I’m trying to make a f**king living here. Two goddamn games in a row! You greedy motherf**kers!”

“I’m trying to do my goddamn job, why don’t you invest some money [in an anti-cheat]? Two games in a f**king row, in the biggest tournament – you guys are f**king stupid.”

The tweet garnered a lot of traction, with fans echoing Bobby’s immense frustrations at Activision’s silence over the game’s major cheating problems. It currently sits at over 7,000 RTs and just shy of 50,000 likes.

Whether Activision are working on an anti-cheat remains to be seen, but many players are more irritated by their failure to provide any meaningful updates. In the meantime, rants like this will remain common. We’ll just have to hope our asterisk keys keep working.

YouTuber goes viral exposing the worst Warzone cheater ever

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Roze from Warzone running on a roof
Activision

A Call of Duty Warzone player has gone viral after exposing what might be the worst cheater in the history of the battle royale.

Just like its battle royale rivals, Warzone has had issues with a whole list of different things. Players have complained about weapon balancing, skill-based matchmaking, and a whole load of other issues.

However, the biggest, and seemingly most difficult to fix, is the cheating that goes on. Some cheaters use hacks that let them see through walls, use aimbots that don’t miss shots, and there have even been invisible players running around.

Usually, when you run into a cheater, you’ve got no chance of pulling out a win. They’re probably going to secure the victory. However, one Warzone player managed to spectate what might be the worst cheater ever.

Warzone train line
Activision
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

It comes from Reddit user zimrh, who showed that, after being eliminated by a cheater in a game, he decided to stick around and spectate just how absurd the cheats. However, he got something different.

After picking up a good few headshots at range, the cheater – PlzDontCry – almost killed themselves by overcooking a grenade. And then, they made a fool of themselves by jumping in and out of a window for nearly 30 seconds.

However, the cherry on top came right at the end when zimrh noted that, with a 1v1 ahead of them, the cheater made a “fatal mistake.” They switched gun to their sniper and allowed the opposing player to get shots off first. Despite having an aimbot in their back pocket, PlzDontCry got sprayed down and lost the game.

I Spectated a Cheater in Warzone Who Sucks at Cheating, I Thoroughly Enjoyed Watching Them Fail at the End! from CODWarzone

The Redditors post highlighting the cheaters lowlight quickly picked up steam, with players roasting the cheater for losing. “18 Kills with an aimbot on solos is awful. Genuine players can get that many kills ffs,” commented one player.

“I still can’t wrap my head around how playing the game if you cheat can even be fun,” added another. “I mean even WITH an aimbot he sucks, at this point just uninstall the game and keep what’s left of your video-game dignity, commented another.

Obviously, highlighting cheaters makes it easier for the developers to swing the banhammer, plus it’s a nice touch of karma when they do slip up.