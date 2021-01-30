Logo
Warzone players demand removal of “terrible” Gulag weapons

Published: 30/Jan/2021 19:03

by Julian Young
The Gulag is one of Warzone’s mechanics that sets it apart from other BR titles. But, despite the unique experience it offers, players are demanding the removal of certain weapons that harm the competitive nature of this 1v1 arena.

Call of Duty: Warzone has done plenty to separate itself from other competitors in the battle royale genre. The game’s Gulag experience — a showdown between two players for a chance to respawn after their first death — helps make Warzone a completely unique BR experience.

While the Gulags in Verdansk and Rebirth Island (introduced in BOCW Season 1) have been praised for the unique twist they add to the flow of Warzone matches (and the ability to salvage a particularly good performance after an unlucky death), they have also faced their share of criticism.

In feedback posted on Reddit, players criticized certain Gulag weapon rotations they feel “ruin the competitive immersion.” In the post on r/CODWarzone, user ‘u/JustAMicrowav1n’ shared frustrations with being forced to use certain weapons that negatively affect the outcome of these showdowns.

Call of Duty Warzone Gulag Fists Combat Knife
Reddit / 'u/snakedude4'
The Warzone community has expressed their frustration with certain options in the Gulag weapon rotation (like the fists and combat knife combo).

The post began by pointing out some of the positive aspects of the Gulag’s various weapon choices. “Sure, it does shake things up a little bit, add a bit of freshness to it,” they admitted, but their outlook on the weapon options in the Gulag then shifted toward the negative.

“Fists in the Gulag? throwing knives?” they asked. The player’s biggest criticism was the effect of these weapons on high-skill games. “When you are in one of those sweaty games . . . and you gotta win the Gulag . . .  that is very frustrating to get these specific weapons.”

They also pointed out technical issues with these weapons, and said “[Who wins] fist Gulags 90% of the time literally depends on your latency.” Connection issues are a common complaint in any FPS, and could affect the outcome of encounters involving these niche weapons.

The fist gulags are FUCKING TERRIBLE and easily ruins the competitive immersion. from CODWarzone

u/JustAMicrowav1n clarified “Don’t get me wrong, different Gulags are fun, but at least make that difference non bulls**t!” They ended the post by asking Activision to go back to the game’s previous weapon rotations: “Just revert it back to the old one with pistols, SMGs, ARs or LMGs.”

The community seemed to largely agree with the post. One user replied “Totally agree about the fist gulags — they are totally stupid, not in any way fun and the inconsistency in those fights is ridiculous.” Another player voiced their frustration by saying that they would “rather deal with the campers.”

While the Gulag weapon selections are updated regularly, it appears the community is so fed up with these particular options that they want them removed entirely. It remains to be seen whether these options will be permanently shelved, or simply rotated out and brought back again later.

Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players

Published: 30/Jan/2021 17:00 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 18:00

by Joe Craven
top 20 warzone earners
Infinity Ward / Twitter, @aydan / Rogue / Twitter, @Vikkstar123

Although hackers and stream snipers seem to have broken spirits across Call of Duty: Warzone, the battle royale remains a premier title in the field. As of January 30, 2021 — here are the 20 highest-earning competitors in terms of total tournament winnings. 

It may not feel as legitimized as esports like Apex Legends and Fortnite, but competitive Warzone continues to overcome cheater drama and the absence of a transparent SBMM system (or ranked league) to stay on top of Twitch’s viewership every week. With numerous high-paying tournaments every month since the game’s March 2020 debut, some players have stood out from the pack and made an impressive salary’s worth of prize winnings. We’ve seen incredible new world records set, a host of celebrities get involved, and a variety of high-stakes, big-bucks tournaments.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We’ll take a more in-depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. SuperEvan – $97,746

Warzone player SuperEvan posing by a body of water

He wasn’t the most reputable Warzone streamer over the game’s first few months, but Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore has surged toward Verdansk’s mountaintops over the past few months. A second-place finish at the Toronto Ultra tourney was nice, but it was Evan’s championship at HusKerrs Howl (grouped again with DiazBiffle) that landed him a spot among the top three earners.

While Evan is quite a ways behind Aydan for the No. 2 spot, he does have a sizable lead over No. 4. Still, the competitor needs to stay on his game if he wants to maintain his place in the standings, as Aydan’s duo, Rated, continues to increase his winnings each tournament — already having supplanted Tommey and Symfuhny to get to the top four.

2. Aydan – $122,771

Aydan Warzone

Based on his tweets and streams, it feels like the only thing that Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad cares about right now is overtaking HusKerrs and becoming the highest earner in Verdansk. From Fortnite to Warzone, Aydan has been a longstanding figure in the battle royale sphere. But, for those unfamiliar with Epic Games’ third-person shooter, the charming beatboxer has truly made his mark on Verdansk by proving that his head is worth appreciating for more than its infamous dent.

First, the MK9 Bruen meta. Then, the Origin-12 meta. Aydan has an impeccable aim, game sense, and movement, but it’s his IQ that has made him the pioneer of numerous Warzone metas weeks before the competition. While he wrought havoc with the Dragon’s Breath R9-0 before its nerf, Aydan quickly adapted to the DMR and MAC-10 meta, surging back into tournament wins.

After teaming with MuTeX and then ZLaner, Aydan has settled into a comfortable groove alongside 100 Thieves’ Rated. Now, after consistently placing in the money in recent tournaments, the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 is finally closing.

1. HusKerrs – $133,650

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, but has since transitioned over to Warzone. And that transition has proved immensely profitable, as the calm, collected gamer has become the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

As the most decorated player on Verdansk, HusKerrs shoots straight, rotates with vehicles, and practically never loses his head amid pressure. That mentality complements his skill, resulting in numerous Warzone titles.

Even if you just added his winnings from one week of tournaments (in which he won Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and came second in Twitch Rivals‘ tourney), he would still sit high on the list. Beastly.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings (as of December 28 2020)

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. In total, across all 20, over $1 million has been earned through Warzone tournaments. And those numbers are sure to increase, as prize pools continue to get larger and larger.

Since this is just a list of the highest earners cumulatively, it doesn’t include averages earned per event, otherwise, some players like Jukeyz and Biffle (whose invitations are limited by region and school, respectively) would likely be higher on the list.

 No.  Player Earnings
1 HusKerrs $133,650.01
2 Aydan $122,770.83
3 SuperEvan $97,745.83
4 Rated $90,358.33
5 Tommey $86,696.13
6 Symfuhny $81,683.33
7 Biffle $73,741.67
8 ZLaner $70,666.66
9 WarsZ $69,888.07
10 Vikkstar123 $60,650.00
11 Frozone $59,454.16
12 MuTeX $58,087.49
13 Jukeyz $57,495.66
14 Swagg $53,233.34
15 TeePee $52,516.67
16 Almxnd $50,821.13
17 UnRationaL $45,600.00
18 BobbyPoff $40,525.00
19 GaGOD $38,066.67
20 NICKMERCS $36,750.01

Because Warzone is less than a year old and had its attention sapped, to an extent, by the release of Black Ops Cold War, the money in the game stuttered, but should continue to escalate with each passing month. As the tournaments get bigger and bigger, more viewers, competitors, and stars are likely to emerge.

We will continue to update this article’s figures as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.