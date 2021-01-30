Logo
New Warzone Stim glitch brings Night Vision Goggles to Verdansk

Published: 30/Jan/2021 1:13

by Tanner Pierce
The infinite Stim exploit has, apparently, once again made a return to Call of Duty: Warzone if a new Reddit video is to be believed — and it seems to have brought with it a strange addition: Night Vision Goggles from the Modern Warfare campaign.

If you’re hoping that the Infinite Stim Shot glitch that’s been plaguing Warzone for a while now was gone for good, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

According to a new video posted to Reddit, the now-infamous Stim glitch has once again reared its ugly head in the popular battle royale.

The exploit was previously discovered and patched multiple times over the past few months, but it just can’t seem to stay dead. Some have even figured out how to stack a near-endless amount of Stim Shots without needing to pull off any glitched mechanics.

Infinite Stim Shots have been plaguing Warzone for a while now and now they seem to be back.

The video in question shows a player running through the gas in Verdansk, using the Stim multiple times in order to keep themself alive, screwing over players with competitive integrity in the process. This is the same exploit that others have taken advantage of for months on months.

What’s different, however, is that this video seems to show the player using Night Vision Goggles (NVG) as well — an item which, at least as of the time of this writing, isn’t a part of Warzone.

These do, however, make an appearance in the main story campaign of Modern Warfare (2019), most notably in the missions Clean House and The Wolf’s Den, as well as the game’s standard multiplayer in Night Mode, which transformed standard multiplayer maps into nighttime versions.

Found out the stim glitch is back by spectating a hacker… from r/CODWarzone

As for why they show up in this glitch video, no one really knows. Could this new infinite Stim exploit allow you to use NVG in Warzone? Possibly. The fact that no one in the post’s comments section can seem to figure out how the player activates them is leading some to believe that it’s somehow part of the glitch. Interestingly, the player in question is hacking with aimbot at the very least so it’s possible that they have also used a cheat to enable a PC’s “N” key (used for NVG in the campaign) to give night vision in Warzone as well.

Whatever reason, it seems like the infinite Stim glitch is back in some way, shape or form, which is sure to anger fans who just want to see it gone. Hopefully this issue is, once again, addressed soon, and for good this time.

Warzone pros Symfuhny, TeeP & Jukeyz consider tourney boycotts until anti-cheat arrives

Published: 29/Jan/2021 23:36

by Theo Salaun
symfuhny teepee warzone cheaters
In light of ongoing struggles with hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone, some of the world’s best players — including Symfuhny, TeePee and Jukeyz — are considering tournament boycotts until Activision delivers a working anti-cheat.

Competitive integrity requires a fair playing field and that, especially among higher-skill lobbies, has not been the case in Activision’s battle royale. Despite numerous high-volume ban waves, Verdansk remains beset by cheaters using everything from wall hacks to aimbots.

For high-profile streamers, who also have the ever-looming nuisance of stream snipers to contend with, this situation can prove an infinitely frustrating one. Past playing casual matches, the frustration compounds when a cheater’s interference derails a chance at playing for money.

This has become the case for three of Warzone’s most renowned competitors, Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier, Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow and Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James. All three sit in the top 15 among earners from Verdansk’s tournaments and seem to consider the relentless presence of cheaters as a principal reason why they’re no longer committed to competing in tourneys.

Symfuhny, one of the most successful Warzone streamers around, grew so disincentivized with the game that he began dipping into variety content. In December and January, he skipped tournaments, opting to play games like Rust instead, to the point that he couldn’t retain a spot in our top 7 players for the month.

Having opted out of yet another big-bucks tournament (the $25K Code Red event), Sym explains precisely why he is “taking a break” from competing: “The amount of stress involved in the tournaments when there’s just cheaters left and right … it’s just not worth it.”

Jukeyz, a Warzone star despite playing in tournaments with rough ping from across the pond, did play in the $25K event — but then suggested he may no longer accept invites.

Citing a Warzone state of affairs derailed by cheating and stream snipers, the mechanically gifted competitor proffered that the community should “chalk all the tournament until something is done about it.”

And, lastly, while TeeP also competed in the tournament — he cryptically suggested that it might be his last. In response, DougIsRaw explained why his teammate likely felt that way.

Hoping to add “some light” to TeeP’s cryptic statement, Doug referenced Sym’s decision not to compete and claimed that Warzone “is in a terrible spot and no one seems to be doing anything about it.”

With the last major ban wave against cheaters coming months ago at the end of September 2020, it’s clear that Verdansk’s finest are growing increasingly frustrated with the issues impacting their battlefield. It remains to be seen how quickly, or effectively, Activision intends on addressing these problems.