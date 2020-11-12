YouTuber Vikkstar becomes co-owner of CDL team London Royal Ravens

UK YouTube personality Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has been officially announced as a co-owner of the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League franchise.

Vikkstar has been a well-known name in the Call of Duty content space for some time now, having started to build his insane popularity through his Modern Warfare 2 videos all the way back in 2010.

More recently, he has become somewhat of a Warzone sensation, including holding the Quads world record for kills with 138, which he picked up while playing alongside then-Atlanta FaZe CDL players Cellium, Priestahh and aBeZy.

It’s London where Vikkstar is based, though, and London where he has pledged his commitments, as the Royal Ravens’ parent company ReKTGlobal have officially announced him as a co-owner of the team.

In his new role, Vikkstar will launch new content formats, merchandise and promotional activations for the London CDL franchise, and host esports competitions and top Call of Duty: Warzone events.

“Evolving from fan to co-owner is not something I thought I would ever accomplish,” Vikkstar said. “When I started streaming, I set out to be competitive, produce fun content and create a community. 10 years later, I’ll now apply that same passion in support of my local team, The Royal Ravens. Can’t wait to see how fans respond to all the exciting plans we have ahead.”

As well as helping build the brand outside of the confines of the League itself, Vikkstar will also be co-streaming all London Royal Ravens matches throughout the 2021 season and participating in Call of Duty League Warzone tournaments.

Vikkstar’s arrival follows ReKTGlobal’s $35 million funding from Summit Partners in October 2020. The funding has enabled the company to bring on Vikkstar, while catapulting the London Royal Ravens to a whole new level of success as the team enters the 2021 season of the Call of Duty League.

“Vikkstar is the rarest of the rare in the streaming world,” commented Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “With his passion for streaming, entrepreneurial spirit, engaging personality and diverse audience profile, we instantly knew he was the only choice to serve as the face of the London Royal Ravens. As we plan on doubling down on our efforts to grow the London Royal Ravens brand, we’re looking to his guidance to lead us into the 2021 Call of Duty League season and the development of content that resonates with our diverse and rapidly growing fanbase in London, and throughout the world.”

ReKTGlobal itself has a number of celebrity investors from within the gaming world and outside of it, including the likes of EDM DJs Steve Aoki and Nicky Romero, Twitch streamer DrLupo, NBA star Rudy Gobert and many more.