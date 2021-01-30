 YouTuber goes viral exposing the worst Warzone cheater ever - Dexerto
YouTuber goes viral exposing the worst Warzone cheater ever

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:25

by Connor Bennett
Roze from Warzone running on a roof
Activision

A Call of Duty Warzone player has gone viral after exposing what might be the worst cheater in the history of the battle royale.

Just like its battle royale rivals, Warzone has had issues with a whole list of different things. Players have complained about weapon balancing, skill-based matchmaking, and a whole load of other issues.

However, the biggest, and seemingly most difficult to fix, is the cheating that goes on. Some cheaters use hacks that let them see through walls, use aimbots that don’t miss shots, and there have even been invisible players running around.

Usually, when you run into a cheater, you’ve got no chance of pulling out a win. They’re probably going to secure the victory. However, one Warzone player managed to spectate what might be the worst cheater ever.

Warzone train line
Activision
Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

It comes from Reddit user zimrh, who showed that, after being eliminated by a cheater in a game, he decided to stick around and spectate just how absurd the cheats. However, he got something different.

After picking up a good few headshots at range, the cheater – PlzDontCry – almost killed themselves by overcooking a grenade. And then, they made a fool of themselves by jumping in and out of a window for nearly 30 seconds.

However, the cherry on top came right at the end when zimrh noted that, with a 1v1 ahead of them, the cheater made a “fatal mistake.” They switched gun to their sniper and allowed the opposing player to get shots off first. Despite having an aimbot in their back pocket, PlzDontCry got sprayed down and lost the game.

I Spectated a Cheater in Warzone Who Sucks at Cheating, I Thoroughly Enjoyed Watching Them Fail at the End! from CODWarzone

The Redditors post highlighting the cheaters lowlight quickly picked up steam, with players roasting the cheater for losing. “18 Kills with an aimbot on solos is awful. Genuine players can get that many kills ffs,” commented one player.

“I still can’t wrap my head around how playing the game if you cheat can even be fun,” added another. “I mean even WITH an aimbot he sucks, at this point just uninstall the game and keep what’s left of your video-game dignity, commented another.

Obviously, highlighting cheaters makes it easier for the developers to swing the banhammer, plus it’s a nice touch of karma when they do slip up.

Warzone stat tracker shows if you’re getting better or worse

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:15

by Joe Craven
Warzone image with Graph PNG
Activision

A new Warzone website allows you to view and track your stats in a host of different ways, to see if you’re making progress in Call of Duty’s battle royale.

Warzone players have long been calling on Activision to improve the in-game stats and kill records. This is alongside calls for an exhaustive anti-cheat system and to tone down skill-based matchmaking.

However, many have found Activision’s silence frustrating, as well as their efforts to inhibit players learning about the lobbies they are in.

As such, many third parties have founded websites that specifically focus on providing Warzone players with stats and data relating to their own gameplay.

Warzone 75 million players
Activision
Warzone has had over 75 million players

One of these is WZranked.com, a site specifically designed to let users track their stats and win percentages over time. This enables players to easily see which way their skills are going – whether you’re improving or worsening.

Not only does it show you statistics behind regular matches, but it also allows you to view your Gulag win ratios. These are then mapped out onto graphs to allows you to see rises and falls over time.

For example, when Gulag weapons are changed you might see a drop in your skills, indicating you were better suited to the previous weapon selection.

WZRanked Website Graphs
WZRanked
Stats also show you how your skills have changed across seasons.

How to use WZRanked

Signing up is pretty simple. Head over to the website’s home page and enter your BattleNet, Playstation or Xbox ID. Here, you have to enter your full username, with # and any numbers.

Warzone WZRanked Sign Up
WZRanked
Ensure you select the right platform.

Once this is done, you should be able to hit search and find your stats. However, Activision’s recent changes mean you will have to opt in to make your stats public. This allows websites like WZRanked to get hold of them and show you them in all their glory.

To do this, go to my.callofduty.com or go through the Call of Duty companion app. Activision made this change to reduce the prevalence of players leaving lobbies upon realizing they were in amongst immensely tough opponents.

It really is that simple. Once all that’s done, enjoy looking at your stats and working out what you’ve been doing right (or wrong).