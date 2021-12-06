Vanguard Zombies Season 1 patch notes: New objective, covenants, area, more

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies Season 1 patch notes have been revealed to the community. Here’s everything to know from the new objective and area to the covenants and weapons.

Season 1 of Vanguard Zombies is hoping to bring some fresh air to the mode as players have started to lose interest.

This content update is bringing a new objective, Purge, where players can take on t his challenge in any Der Anfang arena to earn a new Sacrificial Heart.

Players also will have access to 14 new upgrades across five covenants including Dead Wire, Deadshot, and more. Later on this season, Der Anfang will get a new area called Von List’s Office.

Advertisement

CoD Vanguard Zombies Season 1 roadmap

In the roadmap, we can see that Zombies is getting five new weapons, killstreaks in the Warmachine and Deathmachine, and a revamped Mystery Box that will include launchers.

Read More: CoD Zombies dev responds to calls for Zombies Chronicles 2 DLC

Also, the Tomb of Rituals is set to come sometime during Season 1 which will make your Artifacts even stronger.

There’s a lot to be excited about, however, there is still no word on the Main Easter Egg Quest and when that will be released but these events can be building up for that to come in a different season.

CoD Vanguard Zombies Season 1: Full patch notes

Vanguard Zombies Overview

– Prepare for the Purge and New Covenants. A fresh Objective to conquer at season launch, as well as 14 new ways to use those Sacrificial Hearts.

Advertisement

– New Weapons and Challenges. Bolster your loadouts with five new weapons, bring launchers into the fight, and complete new Career Challenges and Season Challenges for unique rewards.

– Tome of Rituals, Support Killstreaks, New Area, Holiday Updates, and More In-Season. Upgrade those Artifacts for more powerful Dark Aether abilities, discover new secrets in Von List’s Office, and craft powerful Support tools to use against the undead threat later in the season.

New Objective, Covenants, Weapons, and Challenges

Season One introduces a new batch of content for Zombies, as Treyarch adds in a new Objective, new Covenants, new weapons, new Career Challenges, and 20 Season Challenges on December 8.

Advertisement

New Objective: Purge

Eradicate the Augmentors from this plane of existence in Purge, the newest Objective coming to “Der Anfang.” These aethereal worms feed on the dimensional energy that powers Kortifex, and can only be stopped by capturing powerful Control Runes. But beware: the Augmentors will spawn waves of enemies as a defense mechanism as you attempt to purge them from our dimension.

Prepare to take on this Objective among those already available from launch across all arenas, from Stalingrad to Shi No Numa. Earn a new Sacrificial Heart with each completion to spend at the Altar of Covenants.

14 New Covenant Upgrades

Advertisement

Fourteen powerful upgrades across five new Covenants are coming for those ready to stop Kortifex’s forces, including one that calls back to a classic Zombies Perk:

– Brimstone: Deal damage to nearby enemies (Rare/Epic/Legendary Rarity).

– Deadshot: Aiming down sights snaps the crosshairs to headshot location on enemies. Bonus damage on first crit for each enemy. Removes weapon sway (Rare/Epic Rarity).

– Dead Wire: Stuns enemy (Rare/Epic Rarity). Stuns enemy and nearby enemies (Legendary Rarity).

– Scrapper: Gain more Salvage from pickups (Rare/Epic Rarity). Gain more Salvage from pickups and Objective rewards (Legendary Rarity).

– Swift Vengeance: Deal more damage the faster you move. Activates shortly after you start moving. Fire while sprinting (Rare/Epic Rarity). Activates immediately upon moving (Legendary Rarity).

Advertisement

The Big Guns Are Here — Season One Weapons and Launchers Inbound

Ready to blast away the hordes with a Bazooka or the Panzerschreck? How about an anti-tank rifle?

Season One’s newest weapons — the Cooper Carbine, Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, and Sawtooth melee weapon — will become available in Zombies Loadouts once they’re unlocked in the Battle Pass system. Watch for them to join the Mystery Box rotation later in the season, as well.

All four Launchers will also be available in Loadouts and the Mystery Box for Zombies at the start of Season One, adding another layer of strategy for surviving Kortifex’s legions. Be sure to equip Splatterfest at the Altar of Covenants and let the rockets fly.

New Zombies Career Challenges and Season Challenges

Earn unique Calling Cards and XP bonuses by conquering new sets of Zombies Career Challenges in Season One, which will offer more ways to test your undead-slaying skills in “Der Anfang.”

Zombies players can also unlock and complete 20 new Season Challenges at the start of the season to earn even more XP and Calling Card rewards throughout the season.

Coming Soon: The Tome of Rituals, New Area, Support Killstreaks, Holiday Updates and More

Treyarch is preparing new Zombies updates for after the new year, which will include more content and features:

– The Tome of Rituals. Your Artifacts will be able to grow in power through the Tome of Rituals, offering greater Dark Aether abilities to aid in your survival.

– Von List’s Office. Few know what Von List is hiding in his personal quarters, but it may offer clues as to Kortifex’s plans. Dark secrets may also be waiting beyond a mysterious new portal…

– Support Killstreaks. The devastating Warmachine and Deathmachine will be ready to help you fight the rotting masses, so long as you have the Salvage to spare at the Crafting Table (or get lucky at the Mystery Box).

– Additional Features. New weapon unlock challenges, Mystery Box weapon updates, Server Pause functionality, and more are planned for later in Season One, including festive new holiday theming in Stalingrad. Speaking of which…