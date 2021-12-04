CoD Zombies dev responds to calls for Zombies Chronicles 2 DLC

Call of Duty Zombies players have long been begging for Zombies Chronicles 2, and a dev has finally responded to fans, calling its absence a “painful situation.”

Back in 2017, Treyarch treated Zombies fans to the first edition of Chronicles which featured eight maps from previous titles.

This was an instant hit, as some of the game’s most beloved maps of all time were integrated on new-generation consoles.

Since its release, players have been petitioning for a second version to come out and feature some Black Ops 2, 3, & 4 maps — but that might not be happening anytime soon.

CoD dev gives update on Zombies Chronicles 2

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Kevin Drew, publicly addressed the Zombies community on December 4. He encouraged fans to continue asking for a second Chronicles, and even offered someone $10,000 if they can make it themselves.

Advertisement

Let me be clear. Please keep asking for ZC2. That passion and demand is what keeps the door open to the possibility of it! Just maybe don’t ask in my tweets about a painful situation at work. — Kevin Drew (@perditionforest) December 4, 2021

While he didn’t confirm or deny that it is currently in development, Drew did mention that the high demand for its return is “what keeps the door open to the possibility!”

Read More: CoD Vanguard Zombies trick lets players level up weapons faster than ever

The dev also called it “a painful situation at work,” and fans have speculated that means Treyarch is too busy working on other things like Vanguard to make another edition of this DLC.

If this were to come out, it would likely be for Black Ops Cold War or Treyarch’s next game, which is slated to release in 2023.

Even though the gaming studio is in charge of Vanguard Zombies, players have been left disappointed as there has been a lack of content revealed with Season 1. They feel that this could help rejuvenate a community that is looking to fall back in love with the game mode.