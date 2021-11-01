CoD Zombies fan recreates legendary maps in Fortnite Creative mode

Before Call of Duty Vanguard ushers in the next era of CoD Zombies, one fan is taking the time to reflect on the iconic game-mode’s legacy with stunning Fortnite re-creations of fan-favorite maps.

The legacy of Treyarch’s long-running Zombies mode had evolved into something far beyond our wildest dreams. With humble beginnings in 2008’s World At War, the developers have taken the lore and gameplay over into extraordinary locations with every CoD iteration.

While Call of Duty: Vanguard may be taking a few queues from the Cold War-style of design, one passionate fan is using Fortnite to honor maps of the past.

Nacht Der Untoten & more brought to life in Fortnite

The custom map scene in CoD Zombies has continued to thrive for years, allowing fans to explore whacky and wonderful additions to the game. With the arrival of creative mode in Fortnite, players are able to refine their imaginations into infinite possibilities. Some players have gone as far as re-creating the original battle royale map, but for Reddit user Mist_JawaYT, the creative mode has taken on a whole new lease of life.

Offering fellow fans a peek behind the scenes of his ongoing project, Mist_JawaYT is pushing creative mode to its limits by recreating beloved maps such Nacht Der Untoten, Shi No Numa, and Der Riese. Born from the original era of Zombies, these painstaking remakes not only look the part but will have the functionality too.

While Mist_JawaYT isn’t a ” huge fan of Fortnite,” they’ve undoubtedly seen the potential it has to offer. They’ve managed to implement wall-buy weapons, perks, and even the coveted mystery box! Fans are responding to their work positively too: “Extremely impressive, I’ve worked a fair bit with the creative tools and you have seemed to have mastered it.”

“I am not an enjoyer of Fortnite but I actually might reinstall for this” another player said after seeing the map preview.

We’ll be keeping an eye on this for its eventual release in the future.