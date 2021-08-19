Treyarch to develop Call of Duty Zombies in CoD: Vanguard

While one may think zombies is going to take a step back with Sledgehammer Games leading development for Call of Duty Vanguard, a one-of-a-kind crossover between developers is coming, and the endless horde of zombies is back!

Ever since zombies was introduced by Treyarch Games back during Call of Duty: World at War, it has remained one of the fan-favorite game modes each time it’s been Treyarch’s time to develop the next Call of Duty.

But, with Sledgehammer Games developing CoD Vanguard, one would assume there’s not going to be any continuation of zombies within Call of Duty 2021.

But, a surprise crossover is upon us, and it’ll be the first time in CoD history, we’re going to see Treyarch implement zombies within a game they aren’t directly developing.

Treyarch to develop zombies in CoD Vanguard

This is a rather surprising development in terms of the Call of Duty franchise, as this has never happened before. Fans of zombies are used to waiting a few years before they can jump back into the action, but with the release of Vanguard, this is going to change.

Treyarch will be taking the lead for the development of the Zombies game mode within Vanguard, and the story within the game mode is going to be a direct prologue to the events that occurred during Black Ops Cold War.

So, there’s no telling how Treyarch is going to develop some twists and turns for this mode this time around, but we’re sure all of our favorite zombie characteristics are going to be inside.

Treyarch Engine for Zombies in Vanguard?

We can assume as of now, that Treyarch will be working hand-in-hand with Sledgehammer Games to use the engine within the game instead of their own. Keep in mind that Vanguard is going to use the base of the Modern Warfare engine, but expand and improve it for modern-day hardware and consoles.

So, we’ll have to wait and see how zombies play out, but this is an exciting time for fans, and we’re amped to have it back.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will release on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.