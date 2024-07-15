A previously dominant Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle is “better than ever” in Warzone as an SMG with a rapid Time to Kill, but a lot of players are overlooking it.

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone really threw a spanner in the works for the battle royale’s meta. The KAR98K and Superi 46’s dominance was hit in a big way as the iconic Call of Duty rifle was nerfed quite significantly.

That nerf has seen the KAR98K replaced by a number of weapons from MW3, with a battle brewing between a few MW3 SMGs to be named the best gun in the game.

Contenders for that title include the Superi 46, FJX Horus, and Striker, but there’s another that you need to consider – the BP50. The previously dominant Assault Rifle was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal, as he believes it is “better than ever” right now when set up as an SMG.

“This thing is capable of holding its own and now the fact it’s been updated to be a true SMG, it is better than ever in my opinion,” the YouTuber said in his July 13 video. “

The key to that change? That would be the JAK Revenger kit. According to WhosImmortal, it becomes “ridiculously, ridiculously strong” but you become “limited” with attachments as you switch focus to being an SMG.

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Laser: Kimura RYL33 Laser

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

Rear Grip: TRST-IV Grip Tape

Conversion Kit: JAK Revenger

On top of his own endorsement, the BP50’s stats back up WhosImmortal’s claims too. In fights up to 15 meters, it outguns the FJX Horus, Superi 46, and Striker with a 559 ms TTK.

The Assault Rifle-turned-SMG is on the fringes of the meta right now, with WZRanked having it as the 11th most-popular gun in the game. That should creep up before long, so jump on board.