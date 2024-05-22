Underused MW2 SMG is actually one of Warzone’s best

There is an underused SMG from Modern Warfare 2 that is actually one of the best options in Warzone, but only if you’re playing on the small maps.

Initially, weapons from Modern Warfare 2 had a rough go of things in Modern Warfare 3 and its subsequent Warzone integration. Many players saw the guns as being totally “unusable” as the health and TTK changes in MW3 meant they were underpowered compared to their newer counterparts.

Fast forward a couple of months and, when it comes to Warzone in particular, there are a few guns from MW2 that are flying in the meta. Warzone experts like WhosImmortal have raved about the TR-76 Geist, FR Avancer, M16, and Tempus Torrent.

Its Assault Rifles and Marksman Rifles that are, for the most part, leading the way, but there are a few SMGs making their way up the popularity charts too – and that should include the FSS Hurricane.

That’s according to Warzone guru TheKoreanSavage, as he highlighted the MW2 SMG in his May 21 video, claiming it is the “best” SMG on Rebirth Island.

“If you guys are not using the FSS Hurricane, you guys are missing out,” the YouTuber said, noting that his build focuses on buffing your movement speed and also makes recoil “non-existent.”

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser

Stock: Quicksilver Stock

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

The Phantom Grip is one of two key attachments to boost your movement speed in this loadout, seeing as increases Sprint to Fire time by 20%. It also increases the ADS Speed by 9% too, taking that to 210 ms.

It’s the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel that provides the other key boosts, as that increases your regular movement speed and ADS movement speed.

The Hurricane already has a nice iron sight and 50-round magazine capacity, so you don’t have to worry about wasting attachments on either of those. Though, you can play around with the muzzle, if you prefer something else.