Buffed Modern Warfare 3 AR is Warzone’s most ‘OP’ weapon

There is a Modern Warfare 3 Assault Rifle that has repeatedly been buffed in Warzone, and now it’s the most “overpowered” gun in the battle range.

Ever since the Season 4 Reloaded update, Warzone’s meta has been in a bit of flux. The previously dominant KAR98K and Superi 46 loadout has, somewhat, fallen away, and we’ve got a few Modern Warfare 2 guns coming into the thinking.

At the end of the day, however, Modern Warfare 3 guns still rule the roost. They’re the most powerful options in the battle royale, with the likes of the MTZ-556, FJX Horus, and Striker just starting to lead the way.

According to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, though, it’s the Holger 556 that should be looked at a bit more by players. “This thing has been buffed for numerous updates in a row now to the point, where, it is better than ever and it is absolutely frying,” the YouTuber said in his July 9 video.

“The Holger 556 is a laser beam and it feels so so strong. Despite the fact it doesn’t have a great magazine size, it is perfectly viable in trios and quads even when you’re team fighting because of just how good this TTK is.”

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Magazine: 40-round mag

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

The YouTuber points out that you can also use attachments like the Corios Eagleseye 2.5x optic if you want a bit more range too. “This thing absolutely beams, melts, it does it all right now,” he concluded.

As per WZRanked stats, the Holger isn’t totally slept on as it ranks as the seventh most popular gun in the game right now.

It is clearly a super deadly option and should start creeping up even further, especially as future updates drop.