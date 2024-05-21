GamingCall of Duty

MW2 rifle has “insane” Warzone TTK but it’s totally ignored

Connor Bennett
mw2 tempus torrent rifle headerActivision

There is a rifle from Modern Warfare 2 that has an “insane” TTK in Warzone, but it’s still being slept-on by pretty much everyone. 

When the Modern Warfare 3 cycle first got underway, many of the guns from Modern Warfare 2 were deemed pretty “unusable” by players. This became even more apparent when the MW3 integration with Warzone launched, as MW2 weapons were completely left behind. 

That has changed in recent updates, with the likes of the TR-76 Geist and FR Avancer being hyped up by a few players. The M16 with the JAK Patriot Conversion Kit has become the go-to weapon recently as well. 

Well, there is another MW2 gun that’s in the conversation as one of the best options in the battle royale – and that’s the Tempus Torrent. 

The Marksman Rifle was highlighted by Warzone guru WhosImmortal in his May 20 video, who said it has an “absolutely nuts” TTK. 

“It’s not often that MW2 weapons can be called meta or even overpowered for that matter, but this is one that has got a TTK that is absolutely nuts,” he said, noting that it has a 570 ms TTK in fights up to 42 meters. 

The catch with the Torrent, however, is that it is a semi-auto gun, so you need to be accurate and take care with your shots. “It’s got a higher skill gap, to sort of keep it in check, but there’s no denying that if you can three, four, five shots consistently, you are going to absolutely obliterate anyone in your sights,” the YouTuber added. 

  • Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Magazine: 50-round drum
  • Ammunition: 7.62x51mm High Grain

The Warzone meta will undergo a bit of a shake-up when Season 4 arrives, as we’ll get a new round of buffs and nerfs to the current crop of weapons. 

Hopefully, it is further good news for weapons from MW2, as they’ve proven to be excellent options recently.

