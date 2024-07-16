One of Modern Warfare 3’s most underused guns has a “crazy” Time to Kill in Warzone, but it’s not exactly how you’d expect.

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone threw a big spanner into the works when it comes to the battle royale’s meta, with the dominant KAR98K and Superi 46 being knocked down a few rungs.

That big change has allowed a few other weapons to spring up, including some underused options from Modern Warfare 2, and some long-time favorites from MW3. Take a look at the Sidewinder for one, the long meme’d on gun now has one of the best TTKs in Warzone.

However, that isn’t the only rapid TTK option in the battle royale. The BP50 has also proven to be a deadly choice and, according to WhosImmortal, the WSP Stinger is also up there.

“I’m honestly kind of surprised this hasn’t been adjusted because it’s close-range TTK, while there is a little bit of RNG factored into it, it’s absolutely crazy,” the YouTuber said in his July 13 video.

“This thing when in buildings, while you’re pushing those endgame, face-to-face with enemies, you have this thing and you can spray and pray with it. It’s going to be tough to outgun this thing whether you’re using a meta SMG or shotgun, this thing is wild because of the akimbo aspect.”

Muzzle: Breacher Device S

Laser: XTEN Sidearm-L 400

Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

Magazine: 32-round mag

Rear Grip: Akimbo WSP Stinger

Timestamp of 2:53

This pistol’s TTK clocks in a little over 430 ms in fights up to around 16 meters, and while it does have a harsh drop-off, it still outguns some meta SMGs until around 23 meters as it gets on a level playing field with those.

As WhosImmortal notes, the RNG of the Akimbo set-up means the sidearm will be a little inconsistent at times, but it clearly packs an incredible punch. So, give it a go.