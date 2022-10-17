Underrated Vanguard LMG tops Warzone win rate charts in Season 5 Reloaded

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A powerful Vanguard LMG is being overlooked by the Warzone community despite having the highest win rate in the game.

Season 5 Reloaded arrived in Warzone on September 28 and marked the end of an era as the title’s final major update.

Alongside a set of hefty balance changes to underused weapons, Raven also introduced a brand new AR and LMG to the arsenal.

While both guns were forgotten almost immediately by the community, it’s the Lienna 57 LMG that select players are having plenty of success with.

Although the gun has an extremely low pick rate, it’s managed to achieve the highest win rate in the Warzone, showcasing it can be dominant in the right players’ hands.

Treyarch/Activision The Lienna 57 was added with Season 5 Reloaded.

Best Lienna 57 loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: FREI 432 Shrouded

FREI 432 Shrouded Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Wenger NH Adjustable

Wenger NH Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 50 Round Mags

8mm Klauser 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Perk1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

Compared to ARs and SMGs, the LMG category is extremely overlooked as they often lack the mobility required to outplay opponents during skirmishes.

Despite this, they can be devastating at long range and this is certainly the case for the Lienna 57 LMG that’s capable of wiping out enemies in an instant.

The build above focuses on maximizing the weapon’s damage while also bolstering its recoil, making it easy to laser beam foes from a distance.

Keep in mind, we recommend running Overkill with this setup so you can utilize the Armaguerra or MP40 for close-range encounters.

Treyarch/Activision The Lienna LMG has a 0.28% pick rate in Warzone.

Although it’s easy to label any weapon underrated, the Lienna 57 has the stats to back it up. According to WZRanked, the LMG has the highest win rate in all of Warzone at an impressive 4.37%.

Not only that, but it also boasts a 1.19 KD which indicates this gun is severely underused and could be a hidden gem.

So, don’t sleep on this LMG and take the Lienna 57 into one of your matches, it could be the sleeper pick that takes your play to the next level.