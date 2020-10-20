Trick or Treat in Warzone Haunting event: chest locations & rewards - Dexerto

From Blueprints to weapon charms and plenty more, Warzone’s new Haunting of Verdansk event has dropped 16 unique items across the map. Here’s everything you need to know to claim them all.

Verdansk has been well and truly taken over in the new Halloween-themed event. Horror film icons are available to unlock in new bundles, a spooky nighttime version of the battle royale has been deployed, and there’s even a new Zombie Royale Limited-Time Mode (LTM)

Activision has clearly gone all out with this haunting takeover, but there’s still more to it than meets the eye. On top of everything outlined in the new roadmap, Warzone also comes boasting a ton of free items in the new event. Just for exploring the map, 16 unique unlocks can be yours.

There’s a special treat waiting for you at the very end as well. From an overview of each reward to where they can all be found, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown.

How Trick or Treat works in Warzone



From October 20 through November 3, there will be plenty of fresh content for Warzone players to sink their teeth into. Featured throughout the event is a new trick or treat system full of goodies and surprises.

Boxes are scattered around Verdansk for you to find. Some might contain rare weapon Blueprints, though others could come with a “terrifying fright.” There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a reward from every box you open, but they’re well worth your time.

There’s no need to worry about these boxes ruining your run either. You’ll get a fright, but the ‘trick’ part of this trick or treat gimmick deals “no damage,” Activision confirmed.

Upon claiming all 16 rewards on offer, a Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint will be all yours. The boxes are spread out far and wide so be sure to use our guide below to hunt them all down.

Trick or Treat locations in Warzone

Just like regular Supply Boxes in Warzone, these special crates are randomized. There’s no guarantee that one will be waiting for you at every single location in a single match. It might take some time across a good number of games over the next few weeks of the event.

There are five sections of the map that have a chance to contain Trick or Treat boxes, with two to four points of interest at each. You’ll need to claim rewards at each area over time as some are exclusive to certain points of the map. In other words, you can’t drop into the same location over and over expecting to find unique rewards each time.

Once you’ve claimed the rewards from a specific part of the map, a checkmark will appear in-game. Use this as you advance from one location to another, just to make sure you’re crossing every section off the list. A full rundown of every possible location can be found below.

Sector One – North

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Sector Two – West

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Sector Three – Southwest

Hospital

Novi Grazna Hills

Sector Four – Central and South

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Sector Five – East

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Trick or Treat rewards

From spooky Calling Cards to weapon charms and a ton more, there’s plenty to unlock during this limited-time event. First up, just for opening the Trick or Treat menu in-game, a weapon charm will be yours.

Next up, it’ll be on you to track down each location across the map. Once you’ve ticked off all 16, a special treat will be all yours.

The “Pumpkin Punisher” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint is on offer throughout this Halloween-themed event. As the name implies, it’s a vibrant orange weapon with a creepy face carved into the side. Everything from the magazine to the muzzle has been painted or tinted orange to keep it consistent.

Below is a look at all 16 items you’ll collect on your way to the Legendary Blueprint.

You have from October 20 until November 3 to track down every unique item. Once it’s over, the one of a kind Blueprint will be gone, so make sure you get in quick.