Trick or Treat in Warzone Haunting event: chest locations & rewards - Dexerto

 Trick or Treat in Warzone Haunting event: chest locations & rewards
Call of Duty

Trick or Treat in Warzone Haunting event: chest locations & rewards

Published: 20/Oct/2020 7:29

by Brad Norton


Warzone

From Blueprints to weapon charms and plenty more, Warzone’s new Haunting of Verdansk event has dropped 16 unique items across the map. Here’s everything you need to know to claim them all.

Verdansk has been well and truly taken over in the new Halloween-themed event. Horror film icons are available to unlock in new bundles, a spooky nighttime version of the battle royale has been deployed, and there’s even a new Zombie Royale Limited-Time Mode (LTM)

Activision has clearly gone all out with this haunting takeover, but there’s still more to it than meets the eye. On top of everything outlined in the new roadmap, Warzone also comes boasting a ton of free items in the new event. Just for exploring the map, 16 unique unlocks can be yours.

There’s a special treat waiting for you at the very end as well. From an overview of each reward to where they can all be found, we’ve got you covered with a complete rundown. 

How Trick or Treat works in Warzone


From October 20 through November 3, there will be plenty of fresh content for Warzone players to sink their teeth into. Featured throughout the event is a new trick or treat system full of goodies and surprises. 

Boxes are scattered around Verdansk for you to find. Some might contain rare weapon Blueprints, though others could come with a “terrifying fright.” There’s no guarantee that you’ll get a reward from every box you open, but they’re well worth your time.

There’s no need to worry about these boxes ruining your run either. You’ll get a fright, but the ‘trick’ part of this trick or treat gimmick deals “no damage,” Activision confirmed

Upon claiming all 16 rewards on offer, a Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint will be all yours. The boxes are spread out far and wide so be sure to use our guide below to hunt them all down.

Trick or Treat locations in Warzone



Trick or Treat boxes can be found all across Verdansk

Just like regular Supply Boxes in Warzone, these special crates are randomized. There’s no guarantee that one will be waiting for you at every single location in a single match. It might take some time across a good number of games over the next few weeks of the event.

There are five sections of the map that have a chance to contain Trick or Treat boxes, with two to four points of interest at each. You’ll need to claim rewards at each area over time as some are exclusive to certain points of the map. In other words, you can’t drop into the same location over and over expecting to find unique rewards each time. 

Once you’ve claimed the rewards from a specific part of the map, a checkmark will appear in-game. Use this as you advance from one location to another, just to make sure you’re crossing every section off the list.  A full rundown of every possible location can be found below.

Sector One – North

  • Gora Dam
  • Arklov Peak Military Base
  • Karst River Quarry

Sector Two – West

  • Verdansk International Airport
  • Storage Town
  • Atlas Superstore
  • Zhokov Boneyard

Sector Three – Southwest

  • Hospital
  • Novi Grazna Hills

Sector Four – Central and South

  • BCH TV Station
  • Verdansk Stadium
  • Downtown

Sector Five – East

  • Gorengrad Lumber Yard
  • Port of Verdansk
  • Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Trick or Treat rewards

From spooky Calling Cards to weapon charms and a ton more, there’s plenty to unlock during this limited-time event. First up, just for opening the Trick or Treat menu in-game, a weapon charm will be yours.

Next up, it’ll be on you to track down each location across the map. Once you’ve ticked off all 16, a special treat will be all yours. 

The “Pumpkin Punisher” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint is on offer throughout this Halloween-themed event. As the name implies, it’s a vibrant orange weapon with a creepy face carved into the side. Everything from the magazine to the muzzle has been painted or tinted orange to keep it consistent. 

“Pumpkin Punisher” Legendary Assault Rifle BlueprintThe “Pumpkin Punisher” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint is your final reward.

Below is a look at all 16 items you’ll collect on your way to the Legendary Blueprint.



Warzone Freak of Nature Spray


Warzone Chainsaw Fiend Spray


Warzone Flashy Fate Sticker


Warzone The Harvester Emblem


Warzone Ghoulish Gift Emblem


Warzone Scary Patch


Warzone The Cleaver Melee weapon


Warzone Spooky Scene Calling Card


Warzone Jack-O-Lantern Charm


Warzone Skeleton Crew Spray


Warzone Time of the Season Watch


Warzone Lil Demon Charm


Warzone The Joker Sticker


Warzone The Woodsman Spray


Warzone Return To Dust Assault Rifle Blueprint


Warzone Pumpkin Peril Calling Card

You have from October 20 until November 3 to track down every unique item. Once it’s over, the one of a kind Blueprint will be gone, so make sure you get in quick.

Call of Duty

How to watch Hitch’s Cracked Creators $10k Warzone event: schedule, players

Published: 20/Oct/2020 4:55

by Brad Norton




Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards is hosting another huge Call of Duty tournament and this time, Warzone is in focus as the best players will be coming together in an entirely new format.

From Black Ops 4 to Ghosts and even Modern Warfare 2, Hitch has been hosting an assortment of throwback CoD events throughout the offseason. However, his sights are now set on Warzone as the next competition is on the horizon.

Call of Duty’s best pro players will be joining the top Warzone challengers and some of the biggest streamers in the ‘Cracked Creators’ event. 16 “cracked” players will be thrown into the mix alongside 16 content creators with $10,000 on the line.

The format is something completely new so expect every competitor to be tested like never before. From where you can watch to every player lined up, here’s what you need to know about the Cracked Creators Warzone tournament.

How to watch the Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament

While no specific start time has been made public just yet, we know when the next big Warzone event will be kicking off. Expect to see your favorite personalities competing on Wednesday, October 21.

Given the unique format with this event, there’s a good chance it runs for quite a while. So expect a good few hours of action once it gets going. We’ve embedded the BoomTV stream below so you can catch the event as it goes live.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament format

Rather than having players form their own teams for this event, things will be a little different. 16 “cracked” players will each be picked by 16 content creators to form every duo for the tournament.

This means that almost every duo could be playing together for the very first time as streamers choose their partners from the list of professionals. Once all duos are together, they’ll be paired up to square off in typical Quads action.

The exact point system is yet to be revealed, though the event will likely follow a familiar structure; eliminations will rack up points as will overall wins. The duo with more points at the end of each round will move on in the tournament bracket.

Cracked Creators Warzone Tournament players

The list of content creators is set to be announced prior to the event. However, we already know the full list of “cracked” players. It’s safe to say this will be one of the most stacked Warzone events to date.

Call of Duty League pros are set for action as the T2P duo of Scump and Formal drop in. Meanwhile, some of the most successful Warzone competitors in Huskerrs and Symfuhny are also at the ready.

The full list of ‘cracked players’ can be found below.

  • Merk
  • Crowder
  • AverageJoeWo
  • Huskerrs
  • DougisRaw
  • Formal
  • BobbyPoff
  • MuteX
  • Rated
  • Jukeyz
  • Tommey
  • Symfuhny
  • ZLaner
  • Scump
  • TeePee
  • Aydan

From veteran pro players to multiple-time Warzone event winners, the 16 cracked players fill out a truly elite list. It’s only a matter of time before we find out which content creators will be joining them.