 Warzone player discovers perfect way to counter Airport tower campers - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone player discovers perfect way to counter Airport tower campers

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:47

by Jacob Hale
Activision

Warzone

A Warzone player has found the perfect way to counter campers in the Verdansk Airport tower, and it might be the best way to bait those annoying players out and get across the runway.

If you’ve played Warzone even once, you’ll know exactly which tower we mean: the one north of Airport that has only one way up, from which players can easily camp, scout out enemies and lay fire upon those trying to rotate to zone.

Even with the inclusion of external ziplines to many tall buildings in Verdansk, the tower still doesn’t have one, meaning that once players are up there, it’s incredibly difficult to get them down.

Typically, you’ll struggle in a straight gunfight against these players — so what you need to do is bait them out, instead, and capitalize when they’re distracted.

Warzone airport tower helicopter
Activision
Tower campers are among some of the most annoying players in Warzone.

As showcased below by NadxCH, a helicopter could be your key to infiltrating the tower — though not how you might think.

While many people will have tried to attack head-on while in a helicopter, the plan instantly falls flat if the tower campers have a rocket launcher or explosives of some sort, that will see you and your team come crashing down instantly.

Instead, you need to assign a teammate to fly past in the helicopter after landing up top, and strike while the iron is hot. While the designated driver flies the heli in one direction, you’ll need to jump off the top and plan your parachute perfectly to land in the control room while the opponents have their back turned and are distracted.

Obviously, this will often be easier said than done. Jumping off the top of the tower and timing everything right to land in the control room is a skill you’ll have to practice over and over again to get right, so you’ll have to be confident you can pull it off first.

Secondly, you’ll have to rely on the enemy team being distracted by the helicopter. They likely will be, and will want to take it down while it’s so close, which is why it’s the perfect opportunity to strike.

Otherwise, you might find yourself trapped while trying to traverse the map — and there are few worse types of players to die to than those in Airport tower.

Call of Duty

Best M16 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:25

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The iconic M16 assault rifle returns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and players have been using its deadly burst fire to melt opponents. Find out which M16 attachments you should equip to gain a competitive edge on the battlefield. 

This burst AR’s highly accurate firing pattern, fantastic range, and decent damage make it a popular pick across Cold War’s multiplayer modes. However, the M16 really dominates on the game’s larger maps and 40 player Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. While it may not deal as much damage as the overpowered AK74u loadout or have the blisteringly-fast fire rate of the MP5, it certainly packs a mean punch.

If you’re after a reliable Tactical Rifle that can effortlessly secure you those all-important headshot kills, then the M16 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In fact, this burst-fire weapon can even compete against the game’s semi-automatic assault rifles and SMGs, making it an extremely versatile pick.

In order to help you get the most out of the M16 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve outlined Crimsix’s loadout below to help you dominate the competition.

Best M16 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M16 loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 could end up being one of the best guns in the current meta.

Here’s the best attachments you can use on your XM4 in Cold War:

  • Kobra Red Dot
  • Infantry Compensator 
  • 15.9” Strike Team
  • Steady Aim Laser
  • Field Agent Foregrip 
  • 45 RD
  • Task Fore Rear Grip
  • Commando Assembly

While you can still build a decent M16 loadout with just five attachments, this build is greatly enhanced by the three additional attachments gained from the Gunfighter Wildcard. In fact, these extra attachments make this particular M16 ridiculously powerful. The Kobra Red Dot provides a 1.75x magnification, offering a clear sight that doesn’t clutter the screen and giving the gun great precision across multiple engagement ranges. 

Next up is the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments decrease the M16’s vertical recoil, making it extremely useful when you’re trying to aim for those all-important headshots. 

The 15.9” Strike Team barrel adds 14% damage and 20% fire rate, allowing you to remain competitive against semi-automatic guns. While the MP5 and Milano will likely make short work of you in close-quarter scenarios, you’ll at least have a fighting chance in these situations. Of course, you could always use the Steady Aim Laser attachment and save yourself some time by delivering a volley of accurate hipfire. 

Crimssix M16 loadout
Crimsix
Crimsix absolutely dominated his opponents with this M16 loadout.

Meanwhile, the 45 RD mags give you plenty of extra bullets to snag those all-important multi-kills, which is a must if you wish to get access to the best scorestreaks. You also want to add this mag attachment if you’re planning to play Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb mode. This massive 40 player map can get a little hectic, so having the extra bullets will give you the firepower needed to shred through even the most well-armored foes. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Task Fore Rear Grip and the Commando Assembly stock. These attachments increase your ADS speed and reduce the sprint to fire penalty, allowing you to quickly zero in on targets. These attachments are incredibly important, especially when playing on the game’s more intimate maps. After all, being able to snap onto a target’s head and beam them with deadly bursts will always be beneficial. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.