Warzone player discovers perfect way to counter Airport tower campers - Dexerto

A Warzone player has found the perfect way to counter campers in the Verdansk Airport tower, and it might be the best way to bait those annoying players out and get across the runway.

If you’ve played Warzone even once, you’ll know exactly which tower we mean: the one north of Airport that has only one way up, from which players can easily camp, scout out enemies and lay fire upon those trying to rotate to zone.

Even with the inclusion of external ziplines to many tall buildings in Verdansk, the tower still doesn’t have one, meaning that once players are up there, it’s incredibly difficult to get them down.

Typically, you’ll struggle in a straight gunfight against these players — so what you need to do is bait them out, instead, and capitalize when they’re distracted.

As showcased below by NadxCH, a helicopter could be your key to infiltrating the tower — though not how you might think.

While many people will have tried to attack head-on while in a helicopter, the plan instantly falls flat if the tower campers have a rocket launcher or explosives of some sort, that will see you and your team come crashing down instantly.

Instead, you need to assign a teammate to fly past in the helicopter after landing up top, and strike while the iron is hot. While the designated driver flies the heli in one direction, you’ll need to jump off the top and plan your parachute perfectly to land in the control room while the opponents have their back turned and are distracted.

Obviously, this will often be easier said than done. Jumping off the top of the tower and timing everything right to land in the control room is a skill you’ll have to practice over and over again to get right, so you’ll have to be confident you can pull it off first.

Secondly, you’ll have to rely on the enemy team being distracted by the helicopter. They likely will be, and will want to take it down while it’s so close, which is why it’s the perfect opportunity to strike.

Otherwise, you might find yourself trapped while trying to traverse the map — and there are few worse types of players to die to than those in Airport tower.