TimTheTatman reveals epic VLK Rogue Warzone loadout from TikTok

Published: 19/Oct/2020 11:45

by Jacob Hale
Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has been trying out Warzone loadouts from popular TikTok videos, and thinks he could have stumbled open a gold mine, particularly with this VLK Rogue shotgun loadout for Season 6.

While before, he tried out a highly-recommended Akimbo 1911 pistol build — which it couldn’t be more evident he didn’t like at all — this VLK Rogue seems to float towards the opposite end of the scale.

Shotguns have become a hot commodity in Warzone, especially since the introduction of Dragon Breath rounds made them arguably the most overpowered weapons in the game.

That said, the VLK Rogue isn’t higher on players’ lists of favorites, with most opting for the Origin-12, the R9-0, or Season 6’s new JAK-12 shotgun. But it might be time to consider the Rogue, according to Tim.

The VLK Rogue tends to go forgotten in the Shotgun weapon class, outshone by its peers.

While the VLK Rogue is available as floor loot currently in Season 6, you won’t see many personal loadouts including it, but with the Dragon Breath rounds it looks as good as any other gun in its class.

As Tim says, he hasn’t used the gun for a while, allegedly since its buff which occurred all the way back in May, so he’s not completely familiar with how to handle it. Before long, though, that clearly doesn’t matter. Here’s the loadout Tim says made him a “believer” in the weapon:

  • Muzzle: Choke
  • Barrel: 16” Warlord
  • Laser: 5mW Laster
  • Pump Grip: XRK Race Grip
  • Ammunition: 8-R Dragon’s Breath

While Tim was clearly cautious at first, he ended up being a big fan of the VLK loadout, which was originally created by TikTok creator LoochyTV.

Whether it’s good enough to replace the likes of the Origin or JAK-12 really comes down to personal preference. Really, any shotgun with Dragon’s Breath rounds will likely have the desired effect, but it’s definitely worth trying on the VLK Rogue to see if it works better for you.

Black Ops Cold War players are already glitching into walls in the beta

Published: 19/Oct/2020 7:57

by Brad Norton
Treyarch

The Black Ops Cold War beta has barely been live for a few days and players have already figured out ways of glitching inside of textures to gain a completely unfair advantage.

One of the core pillars of the Call of Duty franchise has long been map design. The quality of a given map often contributes more to the experience than any other factor. If a map is built well, players are going to have a good time. However, the opposite holds true as well.

While map design throughout the limited set of battlegrounds in the Cold War beta has been solid, some pesky players have ruined the experience for others. A handful of bugs have been discovered in this build of the game, and they’re becoming a bigger problem with each passing day.

Whether you’ve just respawned or you’re on the flank of a century, you may need to be more cautious of your surroundings than ever before. There’s a good chance someone might be hiding in a wall waiting to gun you down.

The Cold War beta features a mix of playlist that cater to all team sizes. From more standard 6v6 to bigger team battles with the Combined Arms and Fireteam: Dirty Bomb modes. However, it appears as though maps from all categories can suffer from the same issues. 

Players have mischievously found ways to break through the play-space. Jumping inside of various walls, they’re able to shield themselves from any incoming damage. All while returning fire and shooting at enemies nearby.

One particular spot can be found right outside of the A Control site on Moscow. You’re able to crash through the texture opposite the point and take down challengers while practically invincible.

Another exploit can be found on the Armada map. There’s a far more game-breaking location that can overlook ziplines and the better part of the D Flag site. 

Treyarch is yet to address the issues plaguing multiple maps in the beta. However, do keep in mind that this is the exact point of a beta after all. To find and squash as many bugs as possible before the full launch on November 13.

This isn’t the first Call of Duty to feature a wall-breaking issue like this and it probably won’t be the last. There’s seemingly no way to return fire or damage enemies in these glitched spots. So if you encounter them in your next session, your best bet is just to keep a good distance and avoid those areas when possible.

