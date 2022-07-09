TimTheTatman shows off “broken” Warzone sniper after Kar98k and Swiss nerfs

Joe Craven . 7 hours ago

YouTube streamer TimTheTatman has unveiled his go-to sniper rifle in Warzone Season 4, with the weapon class still reeling from recent nerfs to the Kar98k and Swiss K31.

Despite being eternally popular for two years after Warzone’s release, sniper rifles have been in an awkward spot since Season 3 of Vanguard’s life-cycle dropped.

The update removed one-hit capabilities for the majority of sniper rifles, meaning the dominant Kar98k and Swiss K31 became far less viable.

Now, with Season 4 bringing yet more buffs and nerfs to the category, popular content creator TimTheTatman has unveiled his go-to sniper and loadout.

Activision The Gorenko is a Vanguard sniper rifle.

TimTheTatman Warzone Season 4 Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle build

In a July 8 YouTube video, the Complexity co-owner outlined the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle as the battle royale’s strongest long-range weapon, remaining capable of those all-important one-hit knocks.

It was among the snipers buffed with Season 4, seeing its recoil and rate of fire improved, as well as its overall consistency. Now, Tim believes it’s players’ best option in terms of snipers.

“We got a new sniper,” he said, “a new broken – I dare say broken – sniper. Obviously, the Kar98k and the Swiss got nerfed so everyone was using the AX-50, people were using the HDR, maybe even some people were using the ZRG. Well, there’s this one sniper that I’ve just never tried… I think something is broken on it and something is not right because it is hitting so hard from such a distance.”

He outlined his full loadout, making the most of the 10 attachment limit imposed on Vanguard weapons:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Reinforced Stock

Reinforced Stock Perk: Discard

Discard Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Magazine: 13mm AM 10 Round Mags

13mm AM 10 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Underbarrel: Bipod

The Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is among the most powerful weapons in Warzone’s current meta, with high damage and an impressive fire rate making it far superior to many of its nerfed counterparts.

Players will need to run a strong secondary to compensate for the long-range specialty of the sniper rifle. Currently, there are few better options than the Marco 5 SMG.

Dropping in with both and there’s no better way to maximize your chances of securing wins.