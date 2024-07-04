Buffed MW3 AR has “crazy” Warzone TTK after Season 4 Reloaded buff

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most popular assault rifles is “broken” in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded after being buffed, but it’s not completely meta just yet.

When the Season 4 Reloaded update was announced, plenty of Warzone players were excited for the KAR98K nerf that they’d been promised by the devs. The rifle was finally given aim assist properties to bring it in line with snipers, and also received a damage nerf.

However, the update has also had bigger changes on the Warzone meta as a whole. Previously slept on guns like the TAQ Evolvere and Rapp H now have some of the best Time to Kills in the battle royale.

Those two LMGs didn’t actually receive a buff in the update, but the MTZ 762 did, and according to Warzone guru Metaphor, it’s “broken” with a “crazy” TTK of its own.

“It has a tiny bit of recoil, but if you master it, you can go crazy,” the YouTuber said in his July 1 video.

“It is absolutely insane. The damage it does is crazy, you can take people out across the map with this thing. Close range it’s pretty good, mid-range it’s perfect. It is honestly just an insane weapon.”

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator

Barrel: MTZ-Precision Blackthorn Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Magazine: 7.62×51 30-round mag

The battle rifle did receive significant buffs in the recent update, with its Max Damage Range being increased to 25.4 meters, up from 19.05 and it’s Near-Mid Damage Range being increased to 48.26 meters, up from 40.64.

As noted, despite the buff, the MTZ 762 isn’t wholly meta just yet. According to WZRanked stats, it is the 15th most popular gun in the game right now.

That clearly needs to change, though, as its one of the absolute top-tier guns in Warzone – players just don’t know it yet.