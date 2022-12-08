TimTheTatman reveals Warzone 2 sniper loadout fan paid him $50 to use

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

A chat member donated 50$ for TimTheTatman to try out their Warzone 2 sniper loadout. Miraculously, the donation did not lead him astray, so here’s the loadout free of charge.

Sniper rifles currently sit in a precarious position for Warzone 2. The class has shades of potential, but as it stands, no sniper can one-shot kill an enemy to the head if they are fully armored up. In light of that, players demanded a buff to fix the underpowered rifles.

We took a crack at ranking the best Sniper loadouts in Warzone 2, but our top-ranked weapon only has the 15th-highest pick rate, according to WZRanked. It will be interesting to see if the class receives any major overhaul in the mid-season update on December 14.

In the meantime, a chat member in TimTheTatman’s stream may have found the perfect sniper loadout, immune to any pre-conceived class deficiencies. Let’s take a look at the full loadout.

Activision The Victus might make players victors.

TimTheTatman reveals surprisingly good Warzone loadout

TimTheTatman used a Victus XMR loadout, which a chat member asked him to use after donating 50$.

The streamer earned a 10-kill victory while using the sniper rifle. He admitted that he didn’t use the weapon as much as his secondary option, but he saw the potential.

“I have to be honest, this was actually pretty good. I think if I use this more, I get more used to it, I think I will be good to go. The more I play with it, the more I will like it.”

Tim thought things would go a lot worse after trusting a chat member.

“For 50$, I thought it was going to be terrible.”

Here is the loadout TimTheTatman used.

Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

VLK LZR 7mw Optic: BPZ40 Hybrid

BPZ40 Hybrid Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Stock: XRK Rise 50

Make sure to check out our guide on how to unlock the Victus XMR.