How to unlock Victus XMR in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The Victus XMR Sniper Rifle is one of the two new weapons arriving in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and it’s looking to dominate the long-range meta. Here’s how to unlock the Victus XMR so you can add it to your Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 loadouts.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is here, marking the launch of the battle royale sequel and the new DMZ mode. It’s one of the biggest content drops that CoD fans have ever received at once, and there’s plenty of new features to dive into.

One of the most exciting parts of any new season is the release of extra weapons, and Season 1 is delivering four guns between now and Season 2. One of these is the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle, a “hard-hitting, bolt action sniper rifle with .50 cal BMG ammunition.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock the Victus XMR on Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduce a new Battle Pass system to both games.

The Victus XMR Sniper Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector A7 of the Season 1 Battle Pass, as the weapon is the High Value Target (HVT) of that area. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Combat Map Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Before you can set about completing Sector A7, you’ll need to unlock all the rewards in one of the adjacent sections – these are A4, A8, and A11. Using Tier Skips earned through gameplay, you must then claim the four lower rewards in that Sector.

Finally, by using one more Tier Skip you can complete Sector A7 and add the Victus XMR to your Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 arsenal. We’ve listed a step-by-step guide below:

Complete at least one of the areas surrounding Sector A7, either A4, A8, or A11. Play Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 to enough Tier Skips. Use four to unlock the lesser rewards and unlock the HVT. Unlock the Victus XMR with a fifth and final Tier Skip.

If you still haven’t unlocked the Victus XMR by the end of Season 1, don’t worry. The Sniper Rifle will be available through an in-game challenge as soon as the next Battle Pass goes live.

