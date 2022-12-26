TimTheTatman explains why Warzone 2 needs to learn from Fortnite

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

TimTheTatman claimed “Fortnite ruined the gaming industry,” as no other developer can match Epic Games, “diligence, touch, and effort.”

Warzone 2 community members praised developers for adding loadout drops back to buy stations. However, Swagg and other content creators demand more action for ignored segments of the player base.

Warzone stood toe to toe with any competitor at its peak, but Activision reported a loss of 50 million players in 2022. Streamers fear losing viewership, but at the end of the day, just want CoD to return to its former glory.

TimTheTatman went on a 17-minute rant, explaining why the Warzone 2 developers would be wise to take notes from Fortnite’s development team and content strategy.

Article continues after ad

Activision Blizzard Season 1 Reloaded didn’t massively overhaul weapons, but did make significant changes.

TimTheTatman claims Fortnite “ruined the game industry”

In TimTheTatman’s December 25 YouTube video, he laid out his grievances with Warzone 2 and praised Fortnite.

“I want Warzone to be Fortnite in the sense of attention to detail and, to be blunt with you, the care that the creators over at EPIC have for Fortnite.”

Tim lauded Fortnite for its in-game events, constant updates, and consistent developer feedback. He compared that to Warzone 2, which received a major update on December 15, and won’t get another significant patch until February.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I wonder if Fortnite ruined the gaming industry. Not one developer is going to come close to what Fortnite does.”

Article continues after ad

Some chat members in Tim’s stream pointed out that Apex Legends should be acknowledged for its success, but recent community criticisms tell a different story.

Tim also questioned Activision’s intentions when it comes down to making decisions, and argued it’s why the developers had no idea that perks weren’t working properly.

“All they (Activision) are really paying attention to is sales, numbers, and how much money Call of Duty and Warzone is making.”

In his concluding statement, Tim drove the point home that he loves Warzone 2, and that’s why he wants it to be “cared and handled the way Fortnite appears to be.”