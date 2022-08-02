TimTheTatMan demands buff for ‘trash’ Vargo-S in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

The Vargo-S is Warzone’s newest weapon, but TimTheTatMan has outed the gun as being trash and thinks Raven needs to give it a serious buff to make it competitive.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded dropped in July and it’s changed a great deal with buffs and nerfs making the Kilo a top dog again and a gas mask fix coming to hopefully solve long-standing issues with the equipment.

Another big feature of Season 4 Reloaded has been the addition of the Vargo-S Assault Rifle to try and compete with a very intense meta. It hasn’t gotten off to the most auspicious start though and top streamer TimTheTatMan thinks it already needs a buff.

Warzone’s Vargo-S needs a buff says TimTheTatMan

Timmy got straight into it with his latest YouTube video and informed his viewers that he tried the new AR: “I decided to use the new Vargo-S, that’s the new AR that was really added to Warzone in the new update, and I’m already telling you all right now this thing is trash and already needs a buff.”

It goes against the generally accepted consensus for new guns as most players believe they are always OP on arrival, like the Marco 5 was, to encourage the buying of bundles that unlock the weapon ASAP.

“You’re gonna see me use this and realize that compared to the other ARs that we got in the current meta – this is…garbage.”

During his gameplay, Timmy became increasingly more exasperated as the game went on, even describing the Vargo’s long-range capabilities as “a*s.”

He even jokingly threatened to sue his chat at one point after a sustained barrage of fire that showed how severe the gun’s recoil was.

As the game drew to a close, Tim hammered the point that the gun is unusable and he won’t be using it going forward.

As with Warzone’s ever-changing meta, if the Vargo-S can’t compete with the likes of the NZ-41 and KG M40, then expect Raven to address its characteristics in an upcoming weekly update.