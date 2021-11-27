TikTok’s unique XM4 Warzone loadout turns Cold War AR into deadly SMG

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been experimenting with XM4 loadouts with one, in particular, turning the powerful assault into a deadly SMG, and TikTok is loving it.

When the integration between Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War happened within Warzone, Cold War weapons quickly started taking over the game’s ever-evolving meta.

Many different weapon types have had their moment in the spotlight, but players have kept coming back to the powerful assault rifles. For many, the Krig-6 has always been the go-to option from Cold War’s selection of ARs, but that has recently fallen away from the meta.

Advertisement

The XM4, which was the best weapon in Cold War at launch, has worked its way back into the meta, sitting inside the top 10 most-used weapons once again. However, it could even get a new lease of life thanks to a TikTok loadout that makes it more like an SMG.

Tweaking assault rifles to make them more like an SMG is nothing new in Warzone, it’s been happening since Modern Warfare – with the ‘hipfire’ Kilo setup being a popular choice for players.

In terms of the XM4, TikToker TTVZyro’s loadout is the one that has caught the eye because the attachments are pretty different from what players are used to.

Advertisement

For example, the TikToker’s class makes use of the Serpent Wrap, Bruiser Grip, and Tiger Team Spotlight. As per WZRanked stats, none of the top 20 classes for the XM4 actually use the Serpent Wrap, while only two use the Bruiser Grip or Tiger Team Spotlight. While these may be solid attachments for other guns, they’re simply not being used on the XM4 outside of the ‘SMG’ loadout.

TikTok’s XM4 SMG Warzone class

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Underbarrel : Bruiser Grip

: Bruiser Grip Laser : Tiger Team Spotlight

: Tiger Team Spotlight Magazine : Salvo 60 round fast mag

: Salvo 60 round fast mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

In terms of the loadout becoming meta, it’s not completely out of the question. The XM4 is solidly inside the top 10 weapons for Warzone currently, but it has plateaued at 6th and 7th overall.

Advertisement

A switch to make it even deadlier at close-range could get some players to switch up their classes for now, but with Vanguard on the horizon, it may fall away altogether. We’ll have to wait and see.