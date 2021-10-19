TikTok’s viral Kilo Warzone loadout could be the best all-round class

There’s a new, unique Warzone loadout taking over TikTok and it comes in the form of a hipfire Kilo 141 class that is sure to rip through enemies.

As Warzone and its weapon meta has evolved, some players have become pretty experimental with their loadouts as they try to find something that slays enemies when nobody expects it to do so.

We’ve seen SMGs given range boosts so they’re a bit more like assault rifles, snipers have been used like Shotguns, and automatic pistols have had their moment in the spotlight being used like SMGs at close range.

Advertisement

Another popular idea has been to tweak SMGs and ARs so that they’re more useful when shooting with hipfire rather than aiming down sight, especially as you can dance around enemies at the same time.

Well, now, Modern Warfare’s Kilo 141 has gone under the knife to be given the hipfire makeover and it looks pretty deadly, especially on Rebirth Island.

TikToker ttvzyro showed just how deadly the hipfire focused Kilo can be, gunning down enemies who appeared to be dazed and confused by just how quickly their foe was running rings around them.

As a result, a clip of Zyro’s antics with the Kilo has gained plenty of love on TikTok with over 2 million views at the time of writing, with the comments section full of praise from players saying they’ve also had success with the loadout.

Advertisement

Hipfire Kilo 141 Warzone class loadout

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Laser : 5MW Laser

: 5MW Laser Ammo : 60 round magazine

: 60 round magazine Stock: No Stock

In terms of this loadout becoming meta, that may not happen right away. The Kilo falls outside of the top ten when it comes to most-used weapons in Warzone, sitting at 15th overall.

It does get some love on Rebirth Island as the hipfire setup is pretty perfect for the close-quarters fights you regularly encounter. Though, it’s unlikely to completely replace SMGs like the MAC-10 or OTS 9.